Bryce Eldridge Steals Show at Giants Spring Training with One Swing

The plan all along has been for Bryce Eldridge to make the San Francisco Giants’ opening day roster.

Now, sometimes those plans go sideways, especially with prospects. After all, Eldridge has only played 10 MLB games, and the hope is that he can spell Rafael Devers at first base and be the primary designated hitter. An everyday DH is a lot to ask of a 21-year-old prospect. But Eldridge keeps proving that he has the chops for the job.

The latest piece of evidence came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. While much has been made about his power, he showed that he can make contact and make other things happen. He even has a little more speed than one would expect from a 6-foot-7 slugger.

Bryce Eldridge’s Triple

Bryce Eldridge continues to make his case: 109 mph triple to dead center off a lefty pic.twitter.com/1XLvphW7Fn — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 6, 2026

Yes, he hit a triple on Friday. It was his first triple of spring training. He did it against an expected starter in the Reds’ rotation, Andrew Abbott. Eldridge will be facing fewer minor league pitchers and more Major League pitchers in the days to come, so connecting off MLB players is key to building toward opening day.

The best part of the at-bat was Eldridge’s patience. Abbott chose to throw him off-speed pitches for his first three offerings — two curveballs and a sweeper. None of them were faster than 82 mph and only one was in the zone.

Abbott then tried to sneak a four-seamer by Eldridge, one that was clocked at 94 mph. He placed it well, on the inside part of the plate and close to the hitter’s knees. But Eldridge reached down and got and drove it 448 feet to the large batter’s eye in center field at Scottsdale Stadium. With an exit velocity of 109 mph, it would have been a home run just about anywhere else.

It’s been a great week for Eldridge. Team USA was at the team’s training facility, and he met a player he says he modeled his game after, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper. He also met New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who told Eldridge that he hoped to see him on Team USA in 2029 for the next World Baseball Classic.

With so many Giants out of the lineup due to the WBC and injuries, Eldridge is getting more playing time than he was earlier this spring. The key for him to keep capitalizing on every chance he gets. Friday’s patience at the plate, along with being able to hit a pitcher Abbott thought he couldn’t get, should go a long way toward making San Francisco’s decision to keep him easier.

After all, he’s proven all he can at the minor league level. He’s slashed .279/.360/.512 with 54 home runs and 194 RBI outside of the Bay Area. In his small sample size in the Majors, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He’s showing he can do much better than that in 2026, if given the chance.