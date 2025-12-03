How Kyle Schwarber Could Fit in Giants’ Constellation of Slugging Stars

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly in the market for modestly priced pitching. Perhaps that’s because they have their eye on another big bat.

Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Giants are one of the many teams that have checked in on free-agent slugger Kyle Schwarber, who has spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. San Francisco is one of many teams that have checked in on him and doesn’t mean that the Giants have a shot to sign him.

To sign him, MLB Trade Rumors believes it would take a five-year deal worth $135 million, which carries an average annual value of $27 million and would carry him to his age 37 season.

Can the Giants afford it? Probably. Does San Francisco have the space for him in its lineup? That’s an interesting question.

Fitting Kyle Schwarber into San Francisco’s Lineup

The money is likely doable, if that’s the price. Spotrac puts the Giants’ payroll for veterans at $139 million and for its entire roster at $158.2 million. Adding Schwarber to that at the AAV proposed by MLBTR and the overall payroll goes up to $185.2 million. San Francisco can still add the pitching it needs on a budget.

He’s worth it, based on his body of work with the Phillies the past four seasons. As primarily a designated hitter, he hit 187 home runs and 434 RBI over four seasons with a slash of .226/.349/.507 and an .856 OPS. He struck out a lot — he led the Majors twice in strikeouts — but he’s also drawn at least 100 walks in each of the last three seasons. His profile doesn’t suggest leadoff hitter, but he’s done that plenty for the Phillies the past few seasons.

Adding Schwarber would give the Giants another bona fide slugger in the lineup — but it would also give San Francisco a problem, which is where to play him?

He can play left field, but for the past two seasons he’s only played 13 games in the field. Philadelphia has used him as a DH. San Francisco wants to upgrade its outfield defense, and adding Schwarber wouldn’t do that. So, slotting him at DH is the smart play.

That would mean the Giants need Rafael Devers to make a full conversion to first base to open up the DH spot. Doing that makes San Francisco’s batting order better — but it also blocks the progress of No. 1 prospect Bryce Eldridge, who is a first baseman and a DH. That could open a path to trade Eldridge for the pitching the Giants need.

That would build a powerful lineup, with Schwarber at DH, Devers at first, Willy Adames at shortstop and Matt Chapman at third base. Heliot Ramos would remain a power source at left field.

Now, the Giants must turn “checking in on” to “agreed to terms.”

