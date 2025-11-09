Kyle Tucker Should be on Giants’ Free Agency Radar Despite Cost
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has no issue making bold moves with the franchise.
The latest is hiring Tony Vitello as manager. The former Tennessee boss, who led the Volunteers to a Men’s College World Series crown, does not have any professional playing or coaching experience. But, before that, Posey made two significant player acquisitions in his first year on the job.
He dealt for Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers last June, taking on his immense contract. Before that, he signed shortstop Willy Adames to the largest free agent contract in team history, eclipsing his own deal when he was a player.
Now, as he embarks on his second offseason leading the franchise, it’s time for Posey to make another bold move — bring Kyle Tucker to San Francisco.
Why Giants Should Sign Kyle Tucker
Tucker is coming off a 2025 season with the Cubs in which he slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI, which led to an All-Star Game berth. Chicago acquired him in a trade from the Houston Astros last offseason as they were hoping to ensure they got something in return in case Tucker left in free agency.
With Houston, Tucker was a three-time All-Star who helped the Astros win a World Series in 2022 and win two other American League pennants in 2019 and 2021. With Houston he slashed .274/.353/.516 with 125 home runs and 417 RBI.
Now that Tucker is entering free agency for the first time, the 28-year-old right fielder is considered by many to be the top free agent on the market. MLB Trade Rumors is among the sites that believe Tucker to be the No. 1 overall free agent. Of their four analysts, one projected he would sign with San Francisco. The others projected the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees.
MLBTR also had a projection for what Tucker could get on the open market — 11 years, $400 million. With an average annual value of $36.3 million, it would make him the highest-paid player on the team.
It would make him part of a core group of Giants that will be critical to getting the franchise back to the postseason, including Devers, Matt Chapman, Robbie Ray, Jung Hoo Lee and Adames, most of which are locked into long-term deals.
Tucker would lock down the right field position and give the lineup another power hitter, a lineup that could complete with the rest of the National League. It’s a move the Giants should strongly consider making in the coming months.