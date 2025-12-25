Giants Insider Waiting for Buster Posey to Pull Out ‘Zinger’ This Offseason

The San Francisco Giants’ second offseason under president of baseball operations Buster Posey has been marked by restraint.

The biggest move of the offseason to this point was firing manager Bob Melvin and making the nearly unprecedented move of hiring Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello to replace him. That’s taken up quite a bit of attention this offseason.

But, in terms of players, Posey and his general manager Zach Minasian, haven’t done anything to the level of signing free-agent shortstop Willy Adames last offseason. With the calendar turning to January soon, many teams feel set when it comes to the roster.

At least one Giants insider isn’t ready to believe Posey and company won’t do anything major this offseason.

A Quiet Giants Offseason

“I still wouldn’t be surprised if he pulls out a zinger between now and spring training.”



John Shea thinks it’s hard to grade the Giants front office until the final roster is in place. pic.twitter.com/5TinS38xXd — Splash Hit Territory (@SplashHitPod) December 23, 2025

Speaking on Splash Hit Territory, a podcast hosted by former Giants star FP Santangelo and the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser, San Francisco Standard writer John Shea talked about what could happen this offseason — and he said it wouldn’t surprise him.

“I still wouldn’t be surprised if he pulls out a zinger between now and spring training because that's him and when you least expect it, he'll do it and good for him because then all the talk will just suddenly go away overnight,” Shea said. “[Ohh, you know] it’s Greg Johnson not spending, it’s Buster Posey being Farhan Zaidi all over again, it’s Zach Minasian not being all in on the big names, especially in the rotation. All that goes away as soon as we see the final roster.”

No one expected Posey to trade for Boston slugger Rafael Devers in June, well before the trade deadline. But he did, and with Devers, Adames and Chapman he has a solid trio of power in the infield. The goals this offseason have been to improve outfield defense and back-fill the rotation.

San Francisco has done nothing to improve the outfield defense to this point. The only signing to back-fill the rotation has been Adrian Houser on a two-year deal. The Giants also signed Jason Foley for the bullpen, but he needs half the season to recover from an injury.

There are still plenty of ways to make an impact. Kyle Tucker, the overall No. 1 free agent, is still on the board and would give the Giants a power-hitting right fielder with Glove-level defense. The top of the pitching market remains unsigned, including Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez, who left-handers whose arsenal would be snug fit in Oracle Park.

It’s part of the reason why Shea is not prepared to close the book on the big moves that have become Posey’s signature. There are too many options remaining to make a splash.

Recommended Articles