MLB Insider Predicts Giants’ Bold Offseason Free Agency Pitching Plan

The San Francisco Giants like bold. President of baseball operations Buster Posey has been bold since he took over the franchise last year.

But this bold? Well, this would take some incredible maneuvering on Posey’s part.

MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince made seven offseason predictions that he considered “bold, but plausible.” In other words, it would take some doing, but it can be done.

Well, Castrovince’s plan for the Giants was bold to say the least. He believes San Francisco will corner the pitching market in free agency. His bold prediction? The Giants will sign former Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez and former New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz.

Could Giants Sign Pair of Star Pitchers?

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches in relief, Tuesday, August 26, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants have a solid 1-2 punch in the rotation with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. Beyond that it’s a bit dicey. Carson Whisenhunt, Landen Roupp, Trevor McDonald and Carson Seymour are on the team’s depth chart right now.

Valdez would give the Giants a third No. 1 starter to slot into the rotation. The 32-year-old has been a workhorse his entire career and done it in a ballpark in Houston that favors hitters over pitchers. He’s a ground ball machine whose pitch mix and make-up would be a snug fit for Oracle Park’s reputation as a pitcher’s paradise.

Valdez went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA in 2025. He made his MLB debut in 2018 and became a full-time starter in 2021, with a career record of 81-52 and a 3.36 ERA. He has 1,053 strikeouts, two All-Star Game appearances, a 2022 World Series ring and three Top 10 finishes in American League Cy Young voting.

Díaz, meanwhile, would fortify the ninth inning for a Giants bullpen that was one of the better units in baseball last year. San Francisco will be without All-Star Randy Rodriguez in 2026 after he suffered an elbow injury and needed Tommy John surgery. The Giants still have Ryan Walker who had 17 saves last year. But signing Díaz would make the bullpen stronger and slide Walker into a set-up role.

Díaz is at the top of the market and the 31-year-old is coming off a 2025 in which he saved 28 games and 6-3 with a 1.63 ERA, two years removed from knee surgery that kept him out of the entire 2023 season. Since he made his MLB debut in 2016, he has 253 career saves and a 2.82 ERA.

Boldness requires a cost. Valdez, to many analysts is projected to cost anywhere from $150-220 million, depending on the length of the deal. Diaz, who has a qualifying offer attached to him, is projected for $80 million over four years. That’s anywhere from $40-50 million in additional annual payroll.

That’s bold, to say the least. But it solidified two areas of need with two bold, but plausible, moves.

