Netflix will make its Major League Baseball debut as a television partner when it streams the San Francisco Giants’ home opener with the New York Yankees on March 25.

The Giants and the Yankees will take center stage. It’s the only game that day. It’s a chance for the streamer, which wants a deeper foothold in the sports space, to shine.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

For that reason, Netflix is trying to land a legend from each of the team to work during the broadcast. Per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic (subscription required), the streaming service wants Barry Bonds to work the broadcast from a Giants perspective.

Barry Bonds as Broadcaster

San Francisco Giants former left fielder Barry Bonds. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bonds has never worked as a broadcaster on a national telecast since his playing career ended. He has done podcasts and a few other television appearances. But he’s generally kept a low profile.

Marchand reported that there is no agreement in place. He also reported that Netflix is hoping to land Hall of Fame pitcher CC Sabathia to join the broadcast. The presumption is that the pair would be part of Netflix’s pre-game and post-game shows.

Netflix has not formally announced any talent for the game, but the presumption is that former ESPN anchor Elle Duncan, who recently joined Netflix as its top sports presenter, will work the game.

The contest is a big deal for the streamer, which starts its three-year deal with MLB with the game. Netflix will also broadcast the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby and the “Field of Dreams” game on Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa. The game will pit the Philadelphia Phillies against the Minnesota Twins.

Having Bonds on the broadcast would be a coup. His career ended under a cloud of suspicion that he used performance-enhancing drugs during his time in San Francisco and was implicated in the BALCO scandal. His implication in the scandal has kept him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame, while steroid controversies have kept other legends out, including Mark McGwire and Rafael Palmeiro.

While Bonds never tested positive for steroids or any other PED, he was indicted on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice in the federal government’s investigation of BALCO. Bonds was eventually found guilty on one count of obstruction of justice and received 30 days of house arrest, two years of probation and 250 hours of community service. That conviction was overturned in 2015.

But in the Bay Area. he remains well-respected and has seen his jersey retired, among other honors.

In his 22-year career he slashed .298/.444/.607 with a Major League-leading 762 home runs and 1,996 RBI. He also set the single-season home run record in 2001 with 734.

Recommended Articles