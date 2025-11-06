Rising Giants Prospect Parks Harber Set for Big AFL Fall Stars Weekend
San Francisco Giants infield prospect Parks Harber has shined in the Arizona Fall League this season, and his prolific offensive performance has earned him a bigger stage this weekend.
The 23-year-old was named to both the AFL Fall Stars Game and the league's Home Run Derby, becoming the organization's only player chosen for either showcase.
Few hitters in the Fall League have made a louder impact than Harber, who has slashed .407/.529/.741 (22-for-54) with nine doubles, three home runs, and 15 RBI through 15 games.
His performance has already drawn national attention. Harber landed on the Baseball America (subscription required) Hot Sheet after a blistering fourth week where he slashed .571/.647/.857 with four doubles and three RBI across four games.
Once viewed as a secondary piece in the Camilo Doval trade, Harber now has a chance to make another statement this weekend — on a stage that will feature eight Top 100 prospects.
Parks Harber Named AFL Fall Star
No one paying attention was surprised to see Harber on the National League Fall Stars roster.
As of Thursday, no one in the Fall League has produced more extra-base damage. Harber leads the circuit in doubles (9) and XBH (12) and sits third in average (.407), OPS (1.270), and total bases (40).
Harber isn’t just hitting — he’s making history. His eight-game extra-base hit streak is the longest the Fall League has seen since 2012, when Slade Heathcott also posted an eight-game stretch.
The Fall League heater is simply an extension of a remarkable regular season for Harber. The former North Carolina star hit over .300 with three different clubs between the Yankees and Giants organizations, including a .333/.454/.644 slash line with seven home runs in 25 games after joining High-A Eugene in his Giants debut.
Harber will be joined on the National League roster by four of his Scottsdale teammates: catcher Chris Suero (Mets), shortstop Seaver King (Nationals), outfielder Nick Morabito (Mets), and left-hander Jake Bennett (Nationals).
The 19th edition of the Fall Stars Game will be played at Sloan Park on Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on MLB.com.
Recent Fall Stars alumni include some of the preeminent players in the game, including Ronald Acuña Jr., Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Royce Lewis, and Pete Alonso.
Harber will take the field Sunday as one of the hottest bats on the circuit. But before the Fall Stars Game, he’ll step into the box on Saturday night for a different kind of spotlight.
Parks Harber Enters AFL Home Run Derby
Power travels - and Harber has slugged everywhere he has played.
Across his college career at Georgia and North Carolina, Harber blasted 54 home runs — and that power has carried into pro ball, where he’s added 14 more in 102 games.
Harber doesn’t just hit home runs — he stacks them. In August with Eugene, he launched seven in 19 games, four of which came in a three-game outburst to close the month.
In the desert, he’s launched three home runs in his first 13 games — good for a share of sixth in the AFL — including a mammoth 422-foot blast on October 24.
Harber will make a bit of organizational history on Saturday, becoming the first Giants prospect to compete in the AFL Home Run Derby. The fourth edition of the event begins at 8:30 p.m. ET at Sloan Park and will air on MLB.com, with Harber competing against seven other talented sluggers for the crown.
With the Fall League debuting a new, more layered format this year, Joe Trezza’s breakdown on MLB.com is the best place to get caught up on the details.
The 24-year-old stands in stark contrast to many of his counterparts this weekend. He isn’t a Top 100 prospect — in fact, he doesn’t even rank among the Giants’ Top 30.
That stands to change. Harber — once considered one of the Giants’ best-kept secrets — now gets a prestigious platform to raise his stock.