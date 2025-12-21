Giants Should Make Move to Sign Max Scherzer to Finalize Rotation

The San Francisco Giants added some veteran starting pitching by signing Adrian Houser. But could they add more?

Giants general manager Zach Minasian said that the Giants will continue to explore that market and while they want to sign another starter, it won't be at the top of the market, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

With Houser on a two-year, $22 million deal, the Giants now have a solid starting four in Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Landen Roupp and Houser. San Francisco has several options for the fifth spot. Some project better than others.

With a guarantee on Houser, the Giants have more flexibility if they want another veteran in the rotation. One name that has been floated this offseason is Max Scherzer. Yes, he and new manager Tony Vitello go way back. Vitello was Scherzer’s pitching coach at Missouri. But there are actual baseball reasons for San Francisco to pursue Scherzer on a similar one-year, $15 million deal they signed Justin Verlander to last offseason.

Why Max Scherzer Makes Sense for Giants

Scherzer is not the three-time Cy Young winner he once was. But in a rotation where he’s seen as the third or fourth starter, he can thrive. He went 5-5 with a 5.17 ERA in 17 starts for Toronto last season. But he missed the first three months with a thumb injury and spent the entire 2024 season fighting injuries with the Texas Rangers, including a nerve issue.

The nerve issue is cleared up and in the second half of the season Scherzer’s performance improved to the point where he could be relied up on to start in the playoffs, including Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Amid the dramatics of that game, it’s easy to forget that Scherzer threw 4.1 innings of four-hit baseball and allowed just one run. In big games, he’s still able to step up.

Scherzer will be in his age 41 season in 2026, so the Giants may have to take measures to limit the right-hander’s workload during the season. The Texas Rangers did that with Jacob deGrom last season, and he still managed to make 30 starts and the American League All-Star team. San Francisco doesn’t have to employ a six-man rotation to make that happen, either. Strategically placing Scherzer in situations where he can get an extra day of rest throughout the season is all that is necessary.

Scherzer’s fastball velocity is solid for a pitcher of his age. He’s adapted his off-speed pitches the past few seasons to help augment his velocity. Pairing him with Vitello, a coach he credits for turning him into a first-round in pick, could re-energize him for a 162-game season. Scherzer is driven by the playoffs, which is where the Giants want to go.

It’s a perfect potential marriage at the right price for both sides — if they’re willing.

