Three Takeaways as Giants Blown Out by Rockies in Spring Training

The San Francisco Giants now have a spring training losing streak. Sometimes it goes that way.

After falling to the Milwaukee Brewers in a high-scoring showdown that saw the Brewers walk it off in the ninth, the Giants returned to Scottsdale and fell to the Colorado Rockies, 11-3, on Thursday.

The Rockies (5-2) have had a good spring so far as they’re trying to revamp the roster and the organization under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. For the Giants (4-2), it’s their second straight spring loss after a 4-0 start to the campaign.

Here are three important takeaways from the game.

Blake Tidwell Takes a Start

Tennessee pitcher Blake Tidwell. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Giants gave a starting turn to Blake Tidwell, one of the players they acquired last July from the New York Mets in exchange for pitcher Tyler Rogers. He threw in four Major League games last year for the Mets and threw a scoreless inning earlier in spring training.

This was a rough go for a pitcher fighting for an opening day spot. He gave up two hits and two runs in two innings, as he walked one and struck out two on 36 pitches. Of those pitches, 24 were strikes.

He’s unlikely to push Landen Roupp for the fifth spot in the rotation with games like that. But Tidwell can be a long reliever or quality depth at Triple-A as he waits for a starting spot to open. To make his case, he’ll need a bounce-back game in his next appearance.

It Felt Like Opening Day

The Giants started as close to an opening day lineup as they have all spring. It wasn’t just that Luis Arráez, Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Heliot Ramos, Patrick Bailey and Harrison Bader were in the lineup in that order They were also playing their expected positions in the regular season. It’s the sort of lineup flow that would see from game to game.

Who were missing? Jung Hoo Lee wasn’t in right field, and he is preparing to head for Asia for pool play in the World Baseball Classic. Bryce Eldridge, who San Francisco hopes will be the designated hitter and share time with Devers at first base, played on Wednesday.

It felt like an opening day preview.

Spencer Bivens Puts Up a Zero

San Francisco Giants pitcher Spencer Bivens. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Spencer Bivens pitched an inning of scoreless relief on Thursday, coming in right after Tidwell in the third inning. He allowed two hits but pitched around the damage and didn’t allow a run or walk. In two spring training appearances, he’s given up four hits in two innings. But he’s found ways around the damage. No runs, no walks and just one strikeout.

The four hits allowed is a bit concerning, even if it is spring training. He is likely working on a pitch or location and the results on the field are less concerning than whether he can land what he’s working on. Bivens went 4-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 54 games last season, with 61 strikeouts and 25 walks in 81 innings. He had four holds and three saves in three chances. But the .260 opponent batting average last season speaks to what San Francisco hopes he works on this spring — reducing contact.