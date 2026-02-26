Giants Start Blake Tidwell Against Rockies in Latest Spring Training Contest

The San Francisco Giants’ undefeated start to the spring training campaign is done. Now, it’s time to start a new winning streak.

The Giants lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 13-12, on Wednesday, a game that featured the Brewers making a walk-off comeback to claim the victory. But San Francisco clobbered three home runs and got a solid start from Adrian Houser before the Brewers finally go their offense going.

The Rockies were baseball’s worst team a year ago and are under new leadership. They’re off to a strong start to the spring. Thursday’s game is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain time and 12:05 p.m. pacific time.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/12:05 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: None. The game can be heard via Audiocast at SFGiants.com.

Records: Giants: 4-1; Rockies: 4-2

Giants Starting Pitcher

Blake Tidwell: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Tidwell will be making his second spring training appearance but his first start for the Giants. He pitched one inning of scoreless relief with three strikeouts and a walk. He was one of the players acquired from the New York Mets in the Tyler Rogers trade last July. Before he joined San Francisco, he made his MLB debut with the Mets and went 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in four games (two starts).

Giants Batting Order

2B Luis Arraez

3B Matt Chapman

1B Rafael Devers

SS Willy Adames

LF Heliot Ramos

C Patrick Bailey

CF Harrison Bader

RF Jared Oliva

DH Jake Holton

Giants Injuries

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Randy Rodriguez. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

RHP Joel Peguero: His left hamstring tightness is progressing and he should be able to begin a throwing program in the next week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) jokes around with third baseman Matt Chapman (26). | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angels 1

Feb 25 Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 12

Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream