Tony Vitello Calls Giants Rookie Drew Gilbert ‘The Rabbit You’re Trying to Catch’

Drew Gilbert quickly became a San Francisco Giants fan favorite when he was called up late last season. Few know him as well as Tony Vitello.

While the first-year manager has done the rounds introducing himself to plenty of new faces, he doesn’t have to do that with Gilbert. The young outfielder played for Vitello at Tennessee. The pair know each other well. Vitello knows what makes the youngster tick.

To hear the new manager tell it, it’s hard not to like the guy.

Tony Vitello on Drew Gilbert

Tony Vitello talks with the media this morning about leaving Knoxville, the ball club and other topics pic.twitter.com/37bAYeoyxs — Marty Lurie (@baseballmarty) February 16, 2026

Earlier in spring training Vitello called Gilbert a “crazy ass.” When he was reminded of that on Monday he asked, “Did I say that on camera?”

He did. Then he went on to explain how Gilbert’s personality can impact a locker room, in video captured by KNBR’s Marty Lurie.

“I think varying personalities is great for a clubhouse,” Vitello said. “I think to have somebody that's almost like the rabbit you're trying to catch or something to chase that's good for you.”

Gilbert, in this case, is the rabbit.

Gilbert made an impression on the Giants in just 39 games, though his bat did struggle. He slashed .190/.248/.350 with a .598 OPS, along with three home runs and 13 RBI. But his antics in the dugout endeared him to both his teammate and Giants fans.

Need baseball to return so we can get more Drew Gilbert content 😂

pic.twitter.com/AEI9yQEBOD — Milb Central (@milb_central) February 12, 2026

Gilbert had the inside the inside track to the right field job until San Franscico signed Harrison Bader to be the starting center fielder. That forced them to move Jung Hoo Lee to right field. That puts Gilbert in a rotational role, should he make the team.

He’s a great clubhouse guy, to hear Vitello tell it. He said that when it came to community service back in Knoxville, Gilbert was the player that did the most. He also referenced how he played catch with pitcher Robbie Ray’s son late after practice one day.

There are two sides to Gilbert, Vitello said, and not everyone sees both.

“When I say crazy, I just think he's comfortable in his own skin,” Vitello said. “So, he's not afraid to say what he's thinking. Then it's this extreme level of intensity on the field and then you switch it off and you get this kind-hearted kid.”

Vitello got great production out of Gilbert after the outfielder transferred to play for him in 2022. He slashed .362/.455/.673 with 11 home runs, 70 RBI, and 21 doubles while earning all-SEC honors. That led the Houston Astros to select Gilbert in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft. Two trades got him to San Francisco and put him position to work for his old boss once again.

