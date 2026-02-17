What We’re Actually Learning About Giants’ Pitching Staff So Far

The San Francisco Giants start their exhibition schedule on Saturday. But the pitchers have been in camp in Scottsdale, Ariz., for more than a week.

The Giants will likely carry 13 pitchers on their opening day roster. Nearly 40 are in spring training vying for those spots. Some have their spots locked down. Some have a tenuous hold. New manager Tony Vitello has until March 25 to figure it all out. That’s when the Giants host the New York Yankees in their home opener.

Here are three things we’ve learned about the pitching staff so far in spring training.

Ryan Walker Wants to Close, But …

San Francisco Giants pitcher Erik Miller. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Giants reliever Ryan Walker has been adamant all offseason that he wants that closer role. He wants a little redemption from last season.

“I’ll take any high-leverage role — but at the end of the day, I want that closer role,” he said in January to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required).

Walker has closed for parts of two seasons. Last season he had 10 saves by the end of May but was overtake by Camilo Doval, a former All-Star. When he was traded, the job went to Randy Rodriguez temporarily. Then Rodriguez was hurt. Walker had seven saves in nine chances after Aug. 24.

Looking at what is in camp he doesn’t have much competition. One pitcher that could push him is Erik Miller. The lefty doesn’t have a save in his career, but he was exceptional last year — 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA. A left elbow strain kept him out the back half of the season. Miller has good stuff and the right mindset to be a closer. He may be the reliever Walker has to hold off.

Replacing Randy Rodriguez

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Randy Rodriguez. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

As for Rodriguez, the Giants won’t have their All-Star reliever in 2026, as he had Tommy John surgery in late September. There isn’t enough runway for him to recover, build up and return. It’s a blow. He was 3-5 with a 1.78 ERA in 50 games last season, with four saves. He struck out 38 and walked four in 50.2 innings. He was practically unhittable at times.

The biggest camp competition is finding the one or two pitchers that will take Rodriguez’s role in 2026, which is primarily a set-up role. Miller is on that list for sure. Joel Peguero could be in competition for that role, but a hamstring injury will slow down his build-up in spring training. José Buttó could have a role, too. He went 7-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 40 games in 2024 with the New York Mets, including three saves.

Among the non-roster invitees, this would be a great time for former first-round pick Will Bednar to prove he’s ready to make the jump. He’s been converted from starter to reliever. Michael Fulmer, the former Red Sox reliever, is a stealthy name to track, too.

Cultivating Rotation Depth

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carson Seymour. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

San Francisco’s starting rotation has four locked down spots in Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser. The fifth is expected to be Landen Roupp, but he’ll have to find off some competition. But San Francisco should spend spring training cultivating more depth.

That’s because while Houser and Mahle are good fits, they also have their negatives.

Houser has never started more than 26 games in a season. He’s coming off a 21-start season in 2025 — 11 with the Chicago White Sox and 10 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a lifetime 4.06 ERA and has bounced around to nine different organizations. While he pitched well for the White Sox (6-2, 2.10 ERA), he tailed off with the Rays (2-3, 4.79 ERA). Can he get through a whole season with a sub-4.00 ERA?

As for Mahle, he had Tommy John surgery in 2023, recovered in 2024 and started his way back with the Texas Rangers before right shoulder tightness shut him down. Last year he was one of the best pitchers in the American League for the first two months of the season before a rotator cuff strain shut him down for three months.

The Giants need to spend time ensuring that Carson Whisenhunt, Trevor McDonald and Carson Seymour, among others, are ready to roll when opening day rolls around, even if they’re not needed then. History says they’ll be needed at some point.

