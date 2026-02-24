Why Giants Star Jung Hoo Lee’s Impressive Spring Training Throw was Important

There are plenty of storylines to watch as the San Francisco Giants continue working in spring training and exhibition games. One of them is the move of Jung Hoo Lee from center field to right field.

When San Francisco signed him two offseasons ago, the Giants slid him into center field. It seemed like that would be his home. But this offseason, San Francisco signed Harrison Bader and immediately installed him as the center fielder, moving Lee to right field.

There were good reasons to make the move, not the least of which is the fact that Bader is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball. San Francisco struggled heavily defensively in the outfield in 2025, with Lee one of the chief offenders. That's why his throw in Sunday’s spring training game against the Chicago Cubs was a highlight.

Jung Hoo Lee’s Defensive Improvement

What a throw by Jung Hoo Lee 💪 pic.twitter.com/gf9WQLe40E — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) February 22, 2026

Lee ran after a fly ball down the right field line and made a nice running catch. He set himself up perfectly to make a throw to home plate as a Cubs baserunner tagged from third base and tried to score. Lee's throw was perfect and the Cubs baserunner was called out. It's the kind of play San Francisco needs more of from Lee to make their new outfield configuration work.

Lee and the rest of the Giants outfield struggled last season. He was part of an outfield alignment that finished the season with minus-26 defensive runs saved. Lee was responsible for minus-20 DRS, with minus-18 of that coming in center field. San Francisco prioritized finding some defensive outfield help in the offseason and it took the Giants until late January to find the right fit with Bader, who spent last season with the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies.

He’s an exceptional defensive player. Bader had a plus-13 DRS as he played in center field and left field. He’s been worth 51 defensive runs saved and 67 outs above average in his career as a center fielder. Putting him anywhere but center field would not help the Giants fix their problem.

Putting Bader there makes both Lee and left fielder Heliot Ramos better. His range shrinks the outfielder and allows both corner outfielders to man their territory knowing that Bader will likely not only make the right player, but the impressive play.

San Francisco has Lee under contract for four more years and it needs him on the field due to his bat, where he has a career .265 batting average. If his glove improves as hoped, then San Francisco’s investment in Lee will pay off. His play on Sunday was a promising start.