Giants Start JT Brubaker, Reveal Lineup for Athletics Spring Training Matchup
The San Francisco Giants are undefeated after two spring training games and put that on the line on Monday against the Athletics.
Monday's game will start at 1:05 p.m. mountain time and 12:05 p.m. pacific time. Giants fans in the Bay Area can hear the game on Audiocast.
Like Sunday’s game, the Giants will start several of their projected opening-day lineup. That includes back-to-back starts for six players in the batting order.
Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.
San Francisco Giants vs. Athletics
Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/12:05 p.m. PT
TV/Radio: None. The game can be heard via Audiocast.
Records: Giants: 2-0; Athletics: 0-2
Giants Starting Pitcher
JT Brubaker: 0-0, 0.00 ERA
Brubaker joined the Giants last season and pitched in five games with a 4.26 ERA. Brubaker had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and had difficulty regaining his footing in the New York Yankees organization after he was traded from Pittsburgh. He has been used as a starter in his MLB career, which started in 2020.
Giants Batting Order
1. 2B Luis Arraez
2. 1B Rafael Devers
3. SS Willy Adames
4. RF Jung Hoo Lee
5. LF Heliot Ramos
6. 3B Matt Chapman
7. DH Drew Gilbert
8. CF Harrison Bader
9. C Daniel Susac
Giants Injuries
RHP Joel Peguero: His left hamstring tightness is progressing and he should be able to begin a throwing program in the next week.
LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.
RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.
San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results
Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.
Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5
Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Feb 23 vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 24 at Los Angeles Angles, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 25 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR
March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN
March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA
March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT
March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA
March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT
March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT
March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT
Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream
