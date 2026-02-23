Giants Start JT Brubaker, Reveal Lineup for Athletics Spring Training Matchup

The San Francisco Giants are undefeated after two spring training games and put that on the line on Monday against the Athletics.

Monday's game will start at 1:05 p.m. mountain time and 12:05 p.m. pacific time. Giants fans in the Bay Area can hear the game on Audiocast.

Like Sunday’s game, the Giants will start several of their projected opening-day lineup. That includes back-to-back starts for six players in the batting order.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. Athletics

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) jokes around with third baseman Matt Chapman (26). | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/12:05 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: None. The game can be heard via Audiocast.

Records: Giants: 2-0; Athletics: 0-2

Giants Starting Pitcher

JT Brubaker: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Brubaker joined the Giants last season and pitched in five games with a 4.26 ERA. Brubaker had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and had difficulty regaining his footing in the New York Yankees organization after he was traded from Pittsburgh. He has been used as a starter in his MLB career, which started in 2020.

Giants Batting Order

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

1. 2B Luis Arraez

2. 1B Rafael Devers

3. SS Willy Adames

4. RF Jung Hoo Lee

5. LF Heliot Ramos

6. 3B Matt Chapman

7. DH Drew Gilbert

8. CF Harrison Bader

9. C Daniel Susac

Giants Injuries

RHP Joel Peguero: His left hamstring tightness is progressing and he should be able to begin a throwing program in the next week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

San Francisco Giants pitcher Spencer Bivens. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb 23 vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 24 at Los Angeles Angles, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 25 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream