Giants Post Lineup as Robbie Rays Makes Spring Training Debut vs. Cubs

After opening up the offense in Saturday’s spring training opener, the San Francisco Giants will open their home slate at Scottsdale Stadium against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Saturday’s game will start at 1:10 p.m. mountain time and 12:10 p.m. pacific time. Giants fans in the Bay Area can hear the game on KNBR radio and watch it on the SFG Livestream.

The Giants will have several of their projected starters in Sunday's lineup and will go with their No. 2 starter in the rotation as he begins his build up for opening day.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Time: 1:10 p.m. MT/12:10 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: Radio — KNBR. Game will also be on the SFG Livestream.

Records: Giants: 1-0; Cubs: 0-2

Giants Starting Pitcher

Robbie Ray: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Last year he went 11-8 with a 3.65 ERA in 32 starts, with 186 strikeouts and 73 walks in 182.1 innings. He also made his second All-Star Game appearance, with the other coming in 2017 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was the 2021 American League Cy Young winner with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Giants Batting Order

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

1. 2B Luis Arraez

2. 3B Matt Chapman

3. SS Willy Adames

4. 1B Rafael Devers

5. C Patrick Bailey

6. RF Jung Hoo Lee

7. DH Bryce Eldridge

8. LF Will Brennan

9. CF Harrison Bader

Giants Injuries

San Francisco Giants pitcher Joel Peguero. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

RHP Joel Peguero: Left hamstring tightness will keep him on a limited workload for the next week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 23 vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 24 at Los Angeles Angles, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 25 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream