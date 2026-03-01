Why Giants Star Heliot Ramos Says He Has ‘No Holes In His Game’

Outfield defense was a great source of consternation for the San Francisco Giants last season.

The Giants’ outfield alignment was responsible for a minus-26 defensive runs saved in 2025, with center field Jung Hoo Lee leading the way with a minus-20 DRS.

That didn’t absolve left fielder Heliot Ramos. He was responsible for a minus-6 DRS per Fangraphs. In addition, Statcast had him at minus-9 in outs above average while Lee was at minus-5 OAA.

Signing Harrison Bader to a two-year contract and making him the starting center fielder will help. But Ramos and Lee are quality hitters. They must play. That means they must get better defensively.

What Heliot Ramos Emphasized this Offseason

"Defensively I feel like I don't have no holes in my game right now. So that's a really good place to be at."



Heliot Ramos worked on perfecting his mental game this offseason and is feeling more confident than ever. pic.twitter.com/i8ZEmymNbP — KNBR (@KNBR) February 26, 2026

In a video interview with KNBR, the flagship radio station for Giants baseball, Ramos was asked if there was any part of his game that he emphasized this offseason. While Ramos said he worked on everything, he clearly wanted to get better away from the bat.

“Defensively, I was working a lot on my on my footwork, on my angles on how I tracked the ball, the way I moved around the field,” he said. “I was doing a lot of tracking and running so I could keep my feet under me so that I don't feel like I’m catching up to everything. So, I've been feeling pretty good. I don't have any holes in my game right now, so that's a really good place to be at mentally and physically. My confidence is only going to go up.”

Ramos slashed .256/.328/.400 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI. It was his second straight season with at least 20 home runs. During his breakthrough season in 2024 he slashed .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI as he made his first National League All-Star team.

Bader will make a significant difference defensively and likely make both Ramos’ and Lee’s numbers look better in 2026. Bader is also worth 51 DRS and 67 OAA in his career as a center fielder.

His bat has even responded after a couple of years of him hitting near .200.

Last year in 146 games with the Twins and the Phillies he slashed .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI. From a slugging perspective, it was his best season since 2021, when he slashed .267/.324/.460 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI.

Ramos should get a boost from playing alongside Bader in the field. Ramos should give Bader more protection in the lineup, especially if the Giants have Ramos hitting ahead of him.

Ramos’ improvement in the field and Bader’s signing could be a win-win for everyone this season.