San Francisco's seventh shutout of the season says it all

When the Giants fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-0, on Friday, it marked the seventh time the team had been blanked in 2026 already. On a team that features some big hitters and one that looked like they were closer to the top of the division than the bottom in 2025. That, sadly, hasn't been the case, as Bay Area fans have been grasping for any reason to hold on to hope in what is shaping up to be a tough year.

San Francisco (13-19 after the Loss) is 4-6 in its last 10 games, and it's become obvious that if they don't get a great starting pitching performance, they will be playing from behind by the sixth or seventh inning. And unfortunately, their biggest bat has been one of the worst culprits when it comes to leaving men on base and a lack of productivity.

First baseman Rafael Devers seems to be on the minds of everyone in Giants Nation right now. He's supposed to be the catalyst on a team that would at least hang close to the Padres and Dodgers in the National League West. Instead, his numbers are worse than his team's place in the standings. The 29-year-old former Boston player is hitting just .210, with two home runs and 11 RBI. Pretty pedestrian up to this point.

In Friday's affair, the 29-year-old slugger went 1 for 3, and has been showing a little more life at the plate. So, hopefully, he's poised for a turnaround.

How do the Giants kickstart the offense?

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) speaks to the media in the dugout before the game against the New York Mets at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Giants are currently on pace for about 95 losses, and it's certainly not all Devers' fault. That kind of losing takes a team effort, and that starts at the top.

Fisrt-year manager Tony Vitello inherited this roster from president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, so it's hard to blame him for the talent level (or lack thereof, if there is any) on this club. However, he is showing signs that he might not be ready for prime time.

A good big league manager would have reeled this team in by now, particularly their lack of discipline at the plate. The Golden Gate Nine have walked the fewest times of any team in MLB, they are 5.8 percent, the Giants aren't just the only team under six percent -- they're also the only team under seven percent.

They're on pace for just 345 total walks and that would be the lowest total for any Giants team since the franchise moved to the West Coast in 1958. That's a big reason for so many shutouts; the lack of free passes are a sign that they are swinging at a lot of bad balls.

Vitello made the jump from the University of Tennesse to the Bigs, which is pretty rare. Maybe this season in San Francisco is proving that's an experiment that wasn't worth undertaking after all. Because if Vitello doesn't turn this trend around, he will be back in the college ranks soon.