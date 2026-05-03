The San Francisco Giants have been experiencing a dumpster fire of a season in 2026, and it's become obvious rather quickly that they could wind up being one of baseball's worst teams this year. That seems unfathomable after finishing 81-81 last season and looked to at least be a wild card contender. Instead, they are fighting it out with the Colorado Rockies near the cellar of the National League West.

One of the team's biggest problems has been the reliance on veteran players who aren't living up to their past exploits. At the same time, they also aren't justifying the huge investments that the organization has made in them. For a front office that might be thinking of blowing things up and starting over? It might end up costing a couple of really expensive sticks of dynamite.

The Giants definitely have to make some major decisions about the roster and the team in general going forward, but they have the contracts of Rafael Devers and Willy Adames to contend with. Their presence in the everyday lineup and the annual payroll is starting to look like a major issue moving forward.

"If you're asking me who's closer, I think Rafael Devers is closer to being ready to go. The numbers still are really ugly, but I think it's looked closer to me lately."



- Dave Flemming says Rafael Devers is more closer to getting going than Willy Adames (@MorningRoast957) pic.twitter.com/u6fuoz3sVu — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 30, 2026

The 30-year-old Adames is currently hitting .197 with three home runs and six RBIs. He has a -0.1 WAR. Meanwhile, Devers, 29, is batting .211, and though he's supposed to be San Francisco's power source and run producer, he's only hit two homers and has plated 11 runs on the year.

Those are the Giants' two alleged stars in action, thus far. Devers is still owed $226 million through the 2033 season; Adames is on the books for approximately $161 million remaining on a seven-year, $182 million deal he just inked in 2024.

What can the Giants do?

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) takes the field before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Neither player will be moved right away, if at all, this season. But if the team is eons out of first place in August, contending teams are going to start making some interesting calls. How much of the remining money the Giants' organization would get in return would also factor into how much of each contract they will have to eat.

So, essentially, if they want to replace these veterans with ready-made prospects? It's still going to cost them a pretty penny on the other side of the ledger.

It's a quandary that some fans are even blaming tthe normally-popular Buster Posey for. The former San Fran Star and current baseball operations certainly has his work cut out for him. Because if Devers and Adames cintinue to languish in mediocrity, he will have no choice than to try and undo a couple of major mistakes.