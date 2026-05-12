The beleaguered Giants have embarked on a tough road stretch

The Giants have had such a rough season so far; they don't need any more bad luck. Unfortunately for this battle-torn bunch, it's not going to get any easier any time soon. San Francisco begins a set against their division rivals, the two-time defending World Series Champion Dodgers. For a team that has felt like it's been in a chokehold for weeks, this is akin to that grip getting tighter and together.

Trevor McDonald will take the mound for the Giants tonight, and he will look to stop the bleeding. The club has had a historically bad start, scoring fewer runs than any other Major League team up to this point. The righthander will put his 1-0 record and 1.29 ERA up against LA's Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97 ERA).

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are closer than you think. See how. https://t.co/DWykJAjPAr — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 11, 2026

McDonald's first start was in the team’s 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres last Monday, in which he allowed just one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings. He will need to muster that kind of effort against the mighty Dodgers, who are currently 24-16 and locked in an early seaosn battle with the San Diego Padres atop the division.

The Giants impressively took two out of three from the Los Angeles just two weeks ago, and it looked at the time as if that momentum would carry them forward. However, they have been horrifically bad since, and enter Monday's contest having gone just 3-7 in their last 10 games.

What makes matters worse, the series and the entire trip will only get harder from there. At possibly the worst time of the year, this tumultuous team will bombarded over their next three series.

A true 10-game test

May 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The Giants will visit Los Angeles for the first four games of the excursion, then they move on to three game against the Athletics and a trio of contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In essence, this could be the start of a spirited rally or another early death knell to 2026. In May, no less.

Manager Tony Vitello recently gave a stern discussion about the team's efforts when approached by the media regarding the team being booed at home. The fans at Oracle Park have started the calls for a change. And if the team comes back from this road trip after being completely embarrassed? That decibel level is only to keep getting higher.