The Giants Can’t Afford to Miss on This Japanese Ace

Dove deep into the advanced data on some NPB stars that could impact MLB in 2026!



⚾️ Munetaka Murakami - Huge pop + scary contact

⚾️ Tatsuya Imai - "wrong way" slider & flat-approach 4S

⚾️ Hiroto Saiki - 55° arm angle ... no whiffs?!



Tease below, full vid in thread! pic.twitter.com/T2YhDxcPom