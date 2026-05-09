May trades are rare in MLB. The stars have to align.

And on Saturday, the Giants’ constellation coordinated perfectly with the Guardians’ nebula, as the clubs agreed to a trade that sent two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey to Cleveland in exchange for the No. 29 pick in the 2026 MLB draft and Guardians’ left-handed pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson, San Francisco announced.

SI answers is our AI answer engine trained on human-created content.

The Giants’ urgency, amid a disappointing 15-23 start lined up perfectly with the first-place Guardians’ desire to double down on their run-prevention strategy.

Here’s how both teams fared in the deal.

Giants: B-

While perhaps a trade was unforeseen—shout out to the ever-unpredictable Buster Posey—it’s not too surprising that Giants’ brass was ready to move on from Bailey, as great a defender as he is.

It’s difficult to overstate just how poor a hitter Bailey has been this season. His wRC+ of 16 is the worst among all catchers who have logged at-bats this season, and tied for the second-worst mark among all hitters in the majors.

And this isn’t just a recent trend either. Since entering the big leagues in 2023, Bailey has posted the fifth-worst wRC+ in all of MLB.

For the Giants, the worst offense in baseball bogged down by underachievers in Rafael Devers and Willy Adames, the ends of Bailey’s world-class pitch framing simply didn’t justify the means of his meager production at the plate.

San Francisco manager Tony Vitello needs run-scoring to come from somewhere. And this season, a path to run-scoring has come from two unlikely contributors in catching prospects Daniel Susac and Jesús Rodríguez. Rodríguez has five hits, a home run and two RBIs in his first 11 big-league at-bats. Susac, meanwhile, mashed to the tune of a 1.152 OPS in 23 at-bats before a right elbow injury landed him on the injured list in late-April.

Given what those two have shown with the bat, is it any surprise the Giants made the tough decision and opted to ship Bailey, a fan favorite who came up with some clutch hits in his years in San Francisco, out of town? Susac and Rodríguez won’t hit this way for a full season, but the Giants are betting they’ll both be better with the bat than Bailey.

While Wilkinson wasn’t a top-30 prospect in the Guardians’ organization, he’s still a product of Cleveland’s pitching factory, which has churned out plenty of big-league hurlers in recent years. In 28 ⅓ innings for the Guardians’ Double-A affiliate Akron RubberDucks, Wilkinson posted a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 1.59 ERA.

Landing the Guardians’ No. 29 pick, a competitive balance selection, may be the first sign that the Giants are prioritizing the future in the midst of an underwhelming present. Along with its own No. 4 selection and the Guardians’ pick, San Francisco now boasts the fourth-highest slot value of any team in the draft.

Was adding Wilkinson and a draft pick a precursor to further sales this summer at the August trade deadline? It’s hard to say.

However, the mere idea that the Giants might be considering building a long-term operation of developing youth around their youthful manager in Vitello sounds like a solid proposition, given how Posey’s win-now moves have aged.

Guardians: B

On the surface, it’s difficult to view this as an upgrade for Cleveland. The Guardians’ starting catcher Bo Naylor, who was optioned to Triple-A, posted a 22 wRC+, which means the Guardians actually acquired a hitter who is worse at the plate than the scuffling Naylor.

But Bailey represents a significant defensive upgrade over Naylor, for he’s regarded as the best pitch framer in the sport, a reputation he’s upheld in 2026 despite feeling the effects of the ABS challenge system. Bailey also owns the second-fastest pop time to second base and the fastest pop time to third in 2026—both major improvements over Naylor’s marks—while proving to be a strong deterrent to opposing base-stealers for the Giants over the years.

Since 2023, Bailey is tied for the league lead in defensive runs saved, meaning Cleveland now boasts the best defensive catcher tandem in the sport with the former Giants backstop and the capable Austin Hedges.

The acquisition of Bailey could also provide a boost to the Cleveland pitching staff, a roundabout way for the Guardians’ front office to offset an offense that has produced the 11th-worst OPS in baseball.

Plus, with Hedges ticketed for free agency at the end of the season, Cleveland now has long-term security at the catcher spot, considering that Bailey isn’t set to hit free agency until 2029.

Should the Guardians let Hedges walk this winter and if Naylor continues to struggle in Triple-A, MLB top-100 prospect and catcher Cooper Ingle is a fallback option to provide a potential catcher tandem of the future alongside Bailey.

It’s fair to wonder if it was worth it for Cleveland to part ways with a first-round draft pick, given how good the first round has been to them over the last several years. But with a top-10 farm system already, Cleveland can afford to take chances like this.

And as promising as Wilkinson looks, he was not a top-30 prospect in Cleveland’s talented system, which has proven year-after-year that it can cultivate big-league pitchers.

This was a worthwhile move for the Guardians, who are all of a sudden leading the pack in a wide-open AL Central.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated