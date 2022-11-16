Five SF Giants prospects who could be on the trade block

In baseball, there are rarely any situations where any prospect should be considered "untouchable." No matter how good a prospect is, the reality is proven big leaguers are usually a better bet. We have seen the SF Giants trade some of their best prospects to chase after elite big leaguers, most recently parting with Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian for Kris Bryant. With so many holes on the roster this offseason, the front office might once again be willing to use some of their best prospects as trade chips to upgrade the 2023 roster.

SF Giants prospects who could be on the trade block:

Marco Luciano

On the surface, it might be shocking to Giants fans to contemplate trading Marco Luciano, but a consensus top-25 prospect in the minors, Luciano could be a centerpiece of a deal that netted San Francisco an All-Star caliber player.

Luciano has posted a good 2022 season with High-A Eugene, but it is more of par for the course considering a prospect of his caliber. However, he dealt with minor injuries once again, something that has come up throughout his career. Furthermore, with his defensive future uncertain, likely pushing him to third base, it could make sense to dangle him in trade talks to acquire a top available talent like old friend Bryan Reynolds.

Jairo Pomares



A position player with plus power that comes with a lot of strikeouts and a questionable defensive profile is one of the most common profiles moved in trades. That fits Jairo Pomares to a tee.

Pomares had a curiously quiet 2022 season with High-A Eugene. His walk rate improved significantly but his concerning strikeout numbers came without the elite power output he showed in 2021. The Cuban outfielder did show flashes of solid defense in left field, but he is definitely limited to a corner outfield spot and could end up limited to designated hitting.

The Giants did not add Pomares to the 40-man roster, which does weaken his trade value since an acquiring team would be nervous he could be selected in this year's Rule 5 Draft. However, given Pomares' high strikeout rates at High-A, it would be surprising if he was picked. Assuming he goes unpicked, Pomares could be the centerpiece of a deal that brings a solid middle reliever to the Giants or a secondary piece in a larger trade.

Nick Swiney

Other teams could also take a look at the farm system's deep pitching pipeline where there are plenty of developmental success stories. However, one prospect has struggled to find consistency since he was drafted by the Giants: left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney.

Swiney was solid this year at High-A Eugene, racking up 105 strikeouts in 89 innings with a 3.84 ERA, but his control was as inconsistent as it was in his early days in college. His fastball lacks velocity, often sitting in the upper-80s. Still, he has arguably the best changeup in the Giants organization. Swiney's changeup may be good enough to single-handedly carry him to the big leagues.

The 67th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Swiney's pedigree as a top draft prospect makes it even more likely that another team would be intrigued by acquiring the southpaw. Furthermore, he could move very quickly if he's moved to the bullpen.

Luis Matos



If you asked me last year what kind of big leaguer the Giants could get for Luis Matos, I would have told you "why would you want to trade Matos?" If you ask me the same question right now, I honestly do not know the answer.

Matos did help his potential value by improving his defense in center field, winning Defensive Player of the Year in the Arizona Fall League. However, at the plate, Matos' overaggressiveness has created a lot of questions about his offensive potential.

The Giants added Matos to the 40-man roster because he would have surely been picked in the Rule 5 Draft. However, unlike Luciano, it's hard to envision Matos reaching the majors by 2024. The Giants have been loath to let prospects far away from MLB to take up a spot on the 40-man roster. If another team believes their player development apparatus can help Matos return to his 2021 form, Matos could be on the move this offseason.

Randy Rodriguez



Randy Rodriguez had an up-and-down 2022 season after he was added to the 40-man roster last winter. He was placed in a rotation role early this year for High-A Eugene but ultimately found his strikeout ways when he got promoted to Double-A Richmond and was placed back in the bullpen. Amidst all the strike-throwing inconsistencies and injuries this year, Rodriguez still flashed great stuff headlined by his fastball-slider combo.

There is a common theme in terms of projecting whose prospects are likely to be moved in the off-season. As with Matos, Rodriguez is already taking up a spot on the 40-man roster. The Giants could envision Rodriguez joining the big-league bullpen in 2022. However, other prospects like Cole Waites, Gregory Santos, and R.J. Dabovich seem to be ahead of Rodriguez right now, which might make the front office more willing to part with him in a trade.

The SF Giants have not made any major offseason trades under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. However, with several holes to fill, Marco Luciano, Jairo Pomares, Nick Swiney, Luis Matos, and Randy Rodriguez could find themselves on the trade block.