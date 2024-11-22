San Francisco Giants Ace Reportedly Looking To Sign Early This Offseason
Last offseason, the San Francisco Giants were one of the busiest teams across Major League Baseball.
After missing out on the playoffs again, the front office aggressively pursued from high-profile players on the open market to overhaul their roster with the hopes they would become contenders in their division.
Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Jordan Hicks, and eventually Matt Chapman highlighted their class that accomplished the goal of making upgrades on paper.
Then, one of the best starting pitchers in the league fell into their laps.
After Blake Snell and his agent, Scott Boras, played a game of cat and mouse with front offices throughout the winter in search of his megadeal, he was still available to be signed after the interest in him had waned.
It was pretty remarkable to see the reigning Cy Young winner still a free agent, and the Giants used this situation as a time to swoop in and ink him to a short-term deal.
San Francisco knew the risks.
If he performed well, he would likely opt out and hit the open market again in hopes of landing his lucrative contract, and despite the slow start because he signed so late in the process, Snell was sensational down the stretch and set himself up to get a hefty deal.
The Giants have interest in getting him back onto their roster, and after the success he had following the rocky beginning of his tenure, that interest seems to be reciprocated.
But if they are going to re-sign the two-time Cy Young Winner, they have to move quickly.
Snell has already been meeting with teams around the league, and according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, that's because he's looking to wrap up his free agency early this time around so he avoids what happened last year when he signed late in the process.
"Blake Snell is not wasting any time ... He surely wants an earlier resolution in free agency than he had last offseason, when he did not sign with the San Francisco Giants until March 19," he wrote.
For Boras, that is likely the case as well.
The superagent was largely left looking foolish when he held a bevvy of his clients back from signing deals in search of getting the most money possible, and that largely didn't happen last offseason.
There was some blowback as a result, with Jordan Montgomery firing Boras because of how things were handled.
So, this time around, there seems to be more motivation to get things done early from not just Snell's side of things, but also from his represenation's side.
How that benefits or hurts San Francisco will be seen.
Snell has relationships in place because of his time with the Giants, so if he goes through his scheduled meetings and doesn't think any of those teams are the right fit, he could be back in the Bay Area early and allow Busty Posey and the new front office to go after other upgrades.