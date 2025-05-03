After Strong April Are San Francisco Giants Poised For a Deep Postseason Run?
Four years ago, the San Francisco Giants rode 16 wins in April to a 107-win campaign and the National League West crown. This year, the Giants once again won 16 games in April, setting themselves up nicely for a strong summer of baseball in the Bay Area.
The 2021 roster saw Buster Posey behind the plate, Mike Yastrzemski in right field, and Wilmer Flores serving as an infield utility man. Now, Yastrzemski is still in right field, Flores is the primary designated hitter, and Posey is retired from the game, now serving as San Francisco's President of Baseball Operations.
It has been a productive tenure for the team's former catcher. His first action in his new role was extending third baseman Matt Chapman late last season, assuring that the rest of his career is spent with the Giants. In the offseason, Posey topped that by signing free agent shortstop Willy Adames to the largest contract in franchise history, surpassing the record that he himself once held.
For the team itself under Posey, it has been just as productive. 2025 is his first campaign in the role, and to this point, the team has been nearly as successful as they were in his last year on the field.
In the three seasons between 2021 and 2025, that success has been absent. San Francisco played to an 81-81 record in 2022, 79-83 in 2023, and 80-82 in 2024. It has had many lose faith in the club, believing that the 107-win campaign was nothing but a fluke.
That sentiment could take a quick 180 this year, however. This is the first season the team has won 16 games in April since 2021, and the schedule does not get much harder in May.
The Giants do have to play the Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, and Detroit Tigers this month. However, those 12 games are supplemented with 15 split between the Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, Athletics, Washington Nationals, and Miami Marlins.
It is yet another month that San Francisco has a chance to set themselves up nicely for the rest of the year. They capitalized on that opportunity in April, entering May with a 19-12 record, two games back in the NL West race, and 1 1/2 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for the second Wild Card berth.
The Giants did exactly what they were supposed to do in April, much like they did in 2021. It has now set them up nicely for a strong summer of baseball in the Bay Area.