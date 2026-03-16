What Giants Spring Training Lineup Adjustments Tell Us to Expect Opening Day

The countdown to opening day is getting into the single digits for the San Francisco Giants.

On March 25, the New York Yankees will visit Oracle Park to take on the Giants in what isn’t just their season opener, but the season opener for Major League Baseball. No other games are scheduled.

It will be a showcase game for Netflix, MLB's newest television partner. The streaming service has a three-year deal, and this will be its first game on its limited schedule.

Plus, it will be the regular season debut of new Giants manager Tony Vitello. The former Tennessee head coach, who led the Volunteers to a national championship during his eight-year tenure, will take the field for his first official professional baseball game of any kind.

So what will these Giants look like on opening day? As the days tick down, the signs are getting clear.

The Surprising Part of Giants Potential Lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

There is something interesting about what the Giants are developing out in Scottsdale. The sense is that the opening day alignment in the field is practically set in stone.

The ramp up in terms of determining starting jobs has been boring. The only tweak among the holdover players was the move of Jung Hoo Lee from center field to right field. The third-year MLB player is moving positions to accommodate the signing of Harrison Bader. San Francisco signed him to a two-year deal to improve their overall outfield defense.

Last year’s left fielder, Heliot Ramos, is back and expected to start.

The only change in the infield is Luis Arráez. The three-time batting champion is expected to start at second base after he’s played the past two seasons with San Diego as the first baseman. He could be the leadoff hitter for a lineup that is intact and includes first baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Matt Chapman. Patrick Bailey is behind the plate and coming off a second National League Gold Glove season.

On paper, it looks like a remarkably consistent lineup. If Bryce Eldridge makes the team, the top prospect will likely begin the season as a DH and spell Devers at first base when needed. Vitello recently said he hopes that Devers can play 130 games at first base.

The stable lineup should make the team better. It should also make the utility players like Tyler Fitzgerald, Casey Schmitt and Christian Koss more valuable as the season goes on.