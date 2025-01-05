Giants Baseball Insider

AL West Rival Seen as 'Obvious' Front-Runner for San Francisco Giants Top Target

The San Francisco Giants could lose out on one of their top targets this winter to a team in the American League West.

Mar 20, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Mexico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants need to make some significant splashes this winter if they hope to keep up in a tight, competitive National League West that just saw their arch-rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers win a World Series.

There are plenty of names floating around that the Giants are in the running for when it comes to offering a contract but none are more intriguing than Roki Sasaki, a Japanese phenom who is a flamethrower of a starting pitcher.

At 23 years old, Sasaki could be the next big thing for years to come and of course multiple reports have San Francisco (and just about every other MLB team) interested in acquiring his services.

Since Sasaki is an international free agent, he cannot sign until Jan. 15, but he will likely takes his time even beyond the deadline.

The Giants have a decent shot as they are on the West Coast, have a history of signing Asian players, reside in a major market, and plan to contend in 2025 and beyond. Seems like a great fit that could compete with the Dodgers and San Diego Padres for his services.

However, a dark horse could be lying in wait. According to The Athletic, American League West giants and 2023 World Series champions the Texas Rangers could be the one to win Sasaki over with them being seen as an "obvious fit" for the Japanese pitcher.

That could spell disaster for San Francisco as they continue their pursuit of the phenom.

Sasaki's situation is an interesting one as being an international free agent under the age of 25 means he can only recieve up to a $7.5 million signing bonus and if he pitches in the Major League would make the league minimum.

That type of financial flexibility for a player of this caliber is a massive boon for the team that does eventually sign him.

With the team visits complete, the presentations done and a few city visits remaining, all the Giants can do is wait and see what the next big Japanese star will decide to do with his MLB future.

