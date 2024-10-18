Amid Chaos, San Francisco Giants Have Plenty of Star Power in Minor Leagues
The San Francisco Giants are going through a huge change to the franchise. A new President of Baseball Operations in Buster Posey as well as a new, not yet hired, general manager. While there were bright spots throughout the year, there is work to be done. Waiting in the wings are prospects eager to contribute. MLB Pipeline listed two standouts on either side of the ball for the Giants in 2024.
The first of which is a very popular name in the prospect world, a big riser in Bryce Eldridge. The 19-year-old had maybe the biggest breakout year of any prospect, playing across four levels and putting his name in contention for Minor League Hitter of the Year.
In 116 games, the first baseman slashed .291/.374/.516 for an .890 OPS to go along with 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 92 RBIs. He was named a MiLB First-Team Prospect as well as earning a Futures Game selection.
At just 19, Eldridge hit his way all the way to Triple-A in 2024. He will likely start next season at Double-A, however. The promotion to the highest level of the minors was to get him more at-bats, which he is continuing to get in the Arizona Fall League.
The first baseman of the future in San Francisco, he has proven himself as a great power hitter in a short amount of time. He will get his chance to prove himself in Spring Training as well, and if he performs, he will be a Giant sooner rather than later.
The Pitcher of the Year for San Francisco is a former undrafted free agent in Trent Harris.
Harris, 25, is a reliever who reached Double-A in 2024.
He pitched in 36 games, logging 79.2 innings with a remarkable 1.81 ERA and 105 strikeouts, an 11.9 K/9.
The right hander sports two plus pitches in his fastball and curveball. The fast pitch can touch 99 mph with "tremendous carry out of an over-the-top arm slot," according to Pipeline.
His curveball, rated a 60 on the 20-80 scouting scale, is his best offspeed offering. However, his slider is also above average and the changeup is a good pitch.
As a reliever, Harris has the chance to move very quickly through the minors and could even join the Giants' bullpen in 2025, especially with their need in that department.
Bryce Eldridge is the name to watch going forward, but Harris has also made himself known as someone San Francisco can look to for bullpen depth going forward.