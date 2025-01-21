Blake Snell Throws Major Shade On Giants Fans After Signing with Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants have been unable to retain much of their talent this winter, much less add any externally. Yes, the addition of shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract and Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million deal helps fill holes, it doesn't exactly move the needle compared to last year's roster.
One player they were unable to convince to remain in the Bay Area is two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell who opted out of his contract with the Giants after the first year and signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Snell, now playing for his third National League West team, has operated more of a mercenary up and down the coast of California for the last five seasons. He has found success and now, after beginning his career with the low-budget Tampa Bay Rays, has finally got his much-anticipated payday.
But San Francisco fans aren't exactly happy with Snell leaving the franchise for their arch-rivals the Dodgers. Snell is incredibly active on social media, particularly Instagram. In a recent post, he showed himself working out and taking some swings.
In his post, a Giants fans commented with, "Yeah we were following you when you were with the Giants. But sadly you choose [money] over greatness."
To which Snell replied, "Go Dodgers. Be upset with your team. Don't hate when you don't know anything other than where I signed."
It is fair play from Snell, who likely did not receive an offer from the Giants that was comparable to what Los Angeles was offering. Add that to the fact that San Francisco wasn't willing to go further than what was essentially a one-year deal on the two-time Cy Young winner last winter and it is easy to see why Snell chose the team in Southern California.
And Snell is correct. If the Giants wanted to retain him, or add any of the major marquee players that were (and still are available) this winter, they absolutely have the right and ability to.
It's not just the Dodgers' market.