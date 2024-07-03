Fast-Rising San Francisco Giants Prospect Selected For MLB Futures Game
The San Francisco Giants will have one top prospect at the MLB Futures Game, as the rosters for both the American League and National League were revealed on Tuesday.
Bryce Eldridge, the Giants’ most recent first-round pick, was selected to participate in the game, which is set for July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. He is the Giants’ No. 2 prospect and the No. 71 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
The All-Star Game is set for July 16, with the Home Run Derby set for the day before.
The Futures Game is set for 3 p.m. central. The seven-inning contest will be broadcast on MLB Network.
Per MLB.com, 88% of the players selected to the MLB Futures Game went on to play in the Majors and 21% have made it to at least one All-Star Game. This year’s Futures Game will mark the 25th anniversary of the contest.
The Giants picked Eldridge No. 16 overall out of Madison High School in Fairfax, Va. He came out of high school as a two-way player who played for the U.S. national baseball team in the 2022 U-18 Baseball World Cup, where he was named MVP.
He was also Virginia Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in 2023 after he was undefeated as a pitcher and batted more than .400 at the plate.
The Giants signed him for a under-slot deal of $4 million and he turned his back on playing college baseball at Alabama. After that, he reported to the Giants and played 31 games with the Arizona Complex League Giants and the Class-A San Jose Giants. He batted a combined .294/.400/.505/.905 with six home runs and 18 RBI.
He started this season by committing to playing first base and hitting, as opposed to attempting to split his time between hitting and pitching. The Giants started him at San Jose, but he played well enough to earn a promotion to High-A Eugene on June 27.
In 55 games he’s slashed .276/.344/.484/.828 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 49 RBI. In his first four games with Eugene he’s batted .500 and driven in four runs.
Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison was selected for last year’s Futures Game in Seattle and is already in the Majors. Carson Whisenhunt was also selected to last year’s game.
The Giants did not have a player that emerged from phase one voting for the NL starting lineup, but the Giants must have at least one player selected. They’ll learn their reserve or pitching selections this weekend.