Former Giants Standout Infielder Signs Free Agent Contract with Japanese Team
A former San Francisco Giants standout is leaving the United States after being released from another MLB team last month.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, nine-year Major League veteran J.D. Davis is headed to Japan after signing a deal with the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball league. Davis is set to play the rest of the season in Japan after things did not work out this season with the Los Angeles Angels.
The 32-year-old got a very small sample size of just five big league games with the Angels before his release at the end of June, but he collected just one hit in that period.
In Triple-A this year though the numbers were impressive for Davis with a slash line of .294/.371/.524 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 50 games played.
Davis was acquired at the trade deadline in 2022 by the Giants and spent the next year and a half in San Francisco, appearing in 193 games. Playing largely third base, he slashed .251/.333/.431 with 26 home runs and 83 RBI.
Eventually leaving following the 2023 season for a deal with the Bay Bridge rival Athletics, Davis has struggled to produce consistently since departing the Giants and as a result has not been able to stick around in the big leagues.
Fans in San Francisco will remember Davis' time with the Giants fondly though, and surely they will be following closely to see whether or not he can earn his way back to the United States and get another MLB opportunity.
