Giants Pitcher Justin Verlander Accomplishes Unfortunate Feat
The San Francisco Giants have had a great season and are coming off an impressive series win against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Despite a really poor end to June, the Giants have turned things around in July so far. With a massive three-game series coming up against the Los Angeles Dodgers before the All-Star break, San Francisco would love to build some more momentum.
So far this year, the recipe for success for the Giants has been their two star pitchers and their bullpen. Both Robbie Ray and Logan Webb have been fantastic, with both making the All-Star team.
More News: Giants Walk-Off Inside the Park Home Run Combines with Rival For Wild MLB History
Even though they have been great, it has arguably been the bullpen that is the most impressive aspect of the team. With the top bullpen ERA in baseball, the unit from top to bottom has been extremely good throughout the campaign.
As San Francisco tries to figure out ways to improve, it has been the rotation behind Ray and Webb that has been criticized. One player that they were likely expecting a bit more from was future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.
After a terrible season with the Houston Astros in 2024, the right-hander signed a one-year deal with San Francisco in the offseason. The hope was that he could be their number three or four pitcher, but the results for the veteran have been mixed.
More News: Here's Why Giants Slugger Rafael Devers Skipped First Workout at First Base
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 4.70 ERA in 15 starts, but has shockingly yet to win a game. With a 0-7 record thus far, Verlander has accomplished another feat in his illustrious career, but this one isn’t good.
The future Hall of Famer has joined the record books once again with this stat, but it is one that he certainly can’t be pleased with.
Even though he hasn’t pitched great in 2025, he does deserve to have a win with an ERA below 5.00.
Coming into the year, Verlander was chasing down 300 career victories. While that might have been a lofty goal that would have required a couple more strong campaigns, this season has crippled those chances, with him yet to record a win.
More News: Giants Are Exceeding Expectations but Still Have Plenty of Work Left To Do
Hopefully, Verlander can continue to pitch a bit better in the second half of the year. There is still time to get some wins on the board, but he will need some help from a lineup that hasn’t provided him with much support so far.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.