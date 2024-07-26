Former MLB Executive Says San Francisco Giants Won't Deal Their Ace
Things have started to kick off around the league as the trade deadline gets closer and closer, but there is still no official word on how the San Francisco Giants are going to approach things.
With Blake Snell looking like an elite pitcher again, Robbie Ray back in the mix, and Alex Cobb expected to return soon, there is a chance they can play their way into the playoffs during the final two months of the season if they don't wave the white flag and trade away pieces.
After being aggressive this past winter to overhaul their roster with the goal of playing fall baseball, it's very likely they aren't ready to give up as multiple impact players return to the mix.
But that also presents a risk.
There's no guarantee they will be able to right the ship and get hot down the stretch, and if they do miss out on the playoffs, then they would have squandered a great opportunity to get future assets back by selling off some of their most tradeable pieces.
One who would bring the Giants their largest return is Snell.
The reigning NL Cy Young winner has allowed only two earned runs on six hits across 18 innings pitched in the month of July. He would be a great addition for any contending team down the stretch, especially with the number of starters being made available seemingly starting to dwindle.
However, former MLB executive Jim Bowden says San Francisco is not shopping the star left-hander and will hold onto him through the deadline because they "are not going to throw in the towel."
Whether that is wise or not will be seen.
Snell signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants this offseason, something that was way below what he was expecting to get. He has an opt-out in his contract after the year, so there is a chance he hits the open market in search of his megadeal.
If that's the case, San Francisco will have lost him for nothing.
The ace has to weigh if he should come back to a pitcher-friendly ballpark on a $38.5 million salary in 2025 where performing well for the whole season could theoretically earn him that massive contract he's searching for on the open market.
The majority of teams were reluctant to hand him something in the range of $300 million citing multiple concerns, and after Snell had two separate stints on the IL to pair with his inflated ERA, that won't quiet those worries.
Again, this would be a gamble for the Giants.
They can be sellers at the deadline and get back assets for the future, but Bowden doesn't think that will be the case as the organization isn't ready to give up on the year.