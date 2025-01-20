Former San Francisco Giants Catcher Announces Retirement After Impressive Career
The San Francisco Giants have had many players appear in games for them over the past few years, including catcher Andrew Knapp.
He got into just six big league games for the Giants, with three coming in 2022 and 2024.
Playing in part of seven seasons in Major League Baseball, the former top prospect put together a nice career for himself.
He initially signed a minor league deal with San Francisco in 2022. He was called up from Triple-A Sacramento in August but was designated for assignment on Sept. 6.
In August 2024, Knapp signed a one-year Major League deal with the Giants. He was designated for assignment again later in the month and was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento.
After it all, Knapp is now walking away from the game, announcing his retirement via Instagram.
“I completely dedicated my life to the game, and the game blessed me with so much," he wrote. "Baseball has given me relationships that I will have for the rest of my life. It has taught be how to fail and how to persevere. It has taught me how to be confident but humble. It has taught me that people will remember you more because of what kind of person you are rather than what kind of player you were."
While his numbers weren't ever great, there's something to say about a guy playing at the highest level for as long as he did.
A second-round pick in the 2013 MLB draft, Knapp will now look for another path in life after living his dream.