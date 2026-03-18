This Pitch Makes Jacob Bresnahan One of Giants’ Fastest Rising Prospects

Later this week, many of the San Francisco Giants’ top prospects will take the field for the team’s Spring Breakout game.

The Giants will face Cincinnati’s top prospects on Thursday at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. Odds are high that pitcher Jacob Bresnahan will get the start. The left-hander was what San Francisco received for pitcher Alex Cobb in a 2024 trade deadline move. Now, Bresnahan is rising fast in the system. MLB Pipeline has him ranked No. 8 in the organization going into the season.

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He’s rising fast for a 13th round pick out of high school in 2024. But what’s fueling that rise? Right now, it’s one pitch.

Jacob Bresnahan’s Big Pitch

2025 California League Pitcher of the Year: Jacob Bresnahan. pic.twitter.com/as7fPS6Ltk — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) September 16, 2025

In a piece at MLB.com, Jim Callis spoke to Giants senior director of player development Kyle Haines about Bresnahan. Haines called out the pitch that, to this point, has fueled his progress through the minor leagues — his fastball.

"Jacob's fastball quality took a massive jump," Haines said. "His velocity is good and the pitch characteristics of his fastball are great, with the carry and spin effect. His kick change has such low spin it acts like a splitter and it's so devastating. The next big step is improving his slider."

He’s already been named pitcher of the year in the Arizona Complex League in 2024, which came with the Guardians. Last season with Class-A San Jose he was named California League pitcher of the week twice and pitcher of the month once. He was also named pitcher of the year.

He dominated at Class-A San Jose in 2025, as he went 9-3 with a 2.61 ERA in 22 starts. He struck out 124 and walked 43 in 93 innings, as he allowed just 32 runs (27 earned) and two home runs. Giving up just two home runs in 93 innings is impressive. He led the league in ERA (2.61), WHIP (1.18) and opponent batting average (.201).

Bresnahan’s strikeout rate was 32.5%. It was one of the most impressive rates in the minors. That strikeout rate was third best among left-handed minor leaguers who threw at least 90 innings in 2025.

Bresnahan still has a way to go to reach the Majors. Starting him at either High-A Eugene or Double-A Richmond seems likely coming out of spring training. But the promise he showed last season can’t be ignored.