Former San Francisco Giants Pitcher Set to Make Season Debut
The goals of the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline were clear. They wanted to cut some money off of their payroll while opening up playing time for some of their younger players.
They were able to accomplish that, moving on from outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler, relief pitcher Luke Jackson and starting pitcher Alex Cobb. There were younger players ready to step into all of their roles that the Giants wanted to see receive more playing time down the stretch.
The decision to trade Cobb was certainly one that raised some eyebrows. 2024 would have been his third season in San Francisco, but he had yet to pitch this season because of hip, shoulder and blister ailments.
The Giants felt the time was right to move Cobb, keeping a spot in the rotation open for Hayden Birdsong with Robbie Ray also coming off the injured list. He landed with the Cleveland Guardians and will be making his season debut against the Minnesota Twins in the second game of their doubleheader.
The road back to an active roster has been a long one for the veteran, as he made seven rehab starts. His final one was the first with the Guardians, as he threw 69 pitches, with 44 going for strikes.
Cobb’s return to the major leagues could not have come at a better time for Cleveland. Jon Morosi of MLB Network shared what the veteran will bring to his new team he is desperate for some starting pitching help and riding a five-game losing streak entering play on Friday.
Cobb won’t be afforded the chance to get his feet wet, as the Guardians will need him to hit the ground running. This weekend's series against the Twins is a massive one, as they are only 3.5 games ahead in the American League Central.
During his tenure with the Giants, the veteran starting pitcher was solid. He went 14-15 over 56 starts, throwing 301 innings with a 3.80 ERA and 3.41 FIP. Cobb isn’t a big strikeout pitcher, recording 282 in his two seasons in San Francisco, but as Morosi noted, those are the kind of pitchers that Cleveland can usually find success with.
An All-Star in 2023, if Cobb can return to that form, the Guardians will be extremely happy. After losing their ace Shane Beiber to Tommy John surgery only two starts into the season, they will take all the veteran help they can find.