How to Watch Giants on Opening Day: TV channel, live stream and radio

Talking season is over. Baseball season is here. And the San Francisco Giants will get things started.

The Giants will host the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in their home opener. It isn't just the opening game for both teams. It is the opening game for Major League Baseball. The Giants and the Yankees will have the spotlight to themselves.

Logan Webb is the probable starters for the Giants. Max Fried is the expected starter for the Yankees.

It is also the proper Major League debut of new manager Tony Vitello. His hiring raised eyebrows in the offseason because he had never played or coached in professional baseball. His every move for the next six months will be scrutinized as everyone wants to evaluate president of baseball operations Buster Posey’s boldest move yet.

Here’s how Giants fans can watch the game.

New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Time: 5:05 PM PT

Place: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Television: Netflix. The game is the first of the streamer’s three-year contract with MLB and the game is being shown exclusively.

Radio: KNBR (English flagship) 104.5 FM/680 AM San Francisco; KSFN (Spanish flagship) 1510 AM/99.3 FM San Francisco.

What’s New for the Giants: Along with Vitello, the Giants have a few new faces on their roster. San Francisco signed two new starting pitchers, Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser. Mahle is set to start on Saturday. The Giants also signed Harrison Bader to a two-year contract to play center field and landed Luis Arraez on a one-year deal to play second base. The Giants also have first baseman Rafael Devers for a full season for the first time since the trade last summer.

The Giants have not reached the playoffs since the 2021 season. In the second season of Posey’s leadership, San Francisco hopes to change that. To do that, it will need to lean on a pitching staff led by workhorse Logan Webb and left-hander Robbie Ray.

The Giants could also use another big offensive season from shortstop Willie Adames, who became the first Giants player in more than 20 years to hit 30 home runs in a season in 2025. Devers slammed 35 home runs, with 15 of those coming with Boston and 20 with San Francisco.

Giants First Series of 2026

Wednesday: vs. Yankees, 5:05 p.m. PT

Friday: vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. PT (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Saturday: vs. Yankees, 4:15 p.m. PT (Fox)