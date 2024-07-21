Former San Francisco Giants Reliever Designated For Assignment
Spencer Howard is back on the move again, as the Cleveland Guardians designated him for assignment on Sunday in a move to bring up a fresh arm from Triple-A Columbus.
The Guardians called up right-hander Peter Strzelecki.
For the second time this season, Howard hits the waiver wire process. Cleveland has The team a week to trade him or pass him through waivers.
A trade is how the Guardians got him in the first place. The San Francisco Giants DFA’ed Howard on June 30 as their pitching staff got healthier, even though Howard had done fine work for San Francisco for a month as a reliever and spot starter.
The Giants were also coming off playing an 11-inning game and needed a fresh arm as they called up Landen Roupp.
The Guardians sent cash to the Giants to acquire Howard on July 5 and activated him two days later.
With Cleveland the right-hander went 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA, as he allowed five earned runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked three.
For the 27-year-old, he’s likely to land somewhere else because he’s in the midst of putting up some of the better numbers of his career.
Howard slid into a primary relief role for the Giants after he was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on May 28. He was 1-1 with a 3.80 ERA in six appearances and 21.1 innings. He struck out 21 and walked nine.
During that span he made his first start in more than two years when the rotation was down starter Logan Webb. On the road against one of his former teams, the Texas Rangers, Howard wasn’t involved in the decision but he left with a 3-1 lead. He gave up one run, struck out two and walked three in 4.2 innings against the Rangers.
His last appearance for the Giants was even better. He threw 4.2 innings of relief against the Chicago Cubs and claimed the victory as he allowed no runs, four hits, one walk and struck out eight.
Howard joined the Giants last September after he was released by the New York Yankees. Howard never received a call-up with the Yankees as he spent a month at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
He signed a minor-league deal and failed to make the Opening-Day roster. He is a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies and broke into the Majors in 2020. He was traded to Texas in 2021 and the Rangers dealt him to the Yankees last year.