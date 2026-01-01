Giants Running Out of Time if They Want to Trade for All-Star Ketel Marte

The clock is now ticking on a Ketel Marte trade. If the San Francisco Giants want in, they’ll have to act soon.

According to MLB.com, there is a ticking clock on a potential deal for the Arizona Diamondbacks star. While Arizona general manager Mike Hazen isn’t sharing the deadline publicly, he told the site that the teams that have shown interest are aware that “time is running out.”

Hazen said he didn’t want the situation to linger with Marte, an All-Star who is in the second year of a six-year, $116 million deal with Arizona. Notably, he is closing in on 10-5 rights, meaning he’s played 10 years in the Majors and five with the same time. That allows him to veto any trade. Those rights begin on the 10th day of the regular season.

Hazen also wants to move on to other priorities this offseason. The Giants could use a second baseman of his skill, but there are hurdles.

The Giants and Ketel Marte

If the Giants are interested in Marte, they would likely be taking on the remainder of his deal with no money kicked in from Arizona. President of baseball operations Buster Posey has already handed out $182 million to shortstop Willy Adames and has inherited the remainder of Rafael Devers’ $330 million deal that he signed in Boston. Marte is a relative bargain in comparison. But it would also mean that every member of the Giants infield would be playing on a nine-figure contract.

Plus, the Giants would have to convince Marte to waive his limited no-trade clause to come to San Francisco. As part of the contract, the Diamondbacks gave him the right to refuse a trade to five teams. Those teams are the Athletics, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. He can waive the no-trade if he wishes, but it would also drive up the price of the trade for the Giants.

The Diamondbacks are believed to be seeking young pitching in any trade this offseason. During last season they traded pitcher Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers for three Top 15 pitching prospects, two of which were close to the Majors. Do the Giants have enough young pitching in stock to make a deal?

The Giants are young at second base. Four players played at least 10 games there in 2025 — Tyler Fitzgerald (69), Christian Koss (47), Casey Schmitt (53) and Brett Wisely (16). Their preference would be for one of them to take control of the job and provide the offense needed to fit in alongside Devers, Adames and third baseman Matt Chapman.

But Marte is proven production. But, as the process has proven to this point, no one has met the price the Diamondbacks are looking for. The Giants may be hard pressed to meet that mark as well.

