Former SF Giants World Series Champion Named Team USA Manager for 2026 WBC
With the 2026 World Baseball Classic coming up next year, a former San Francisco Giants player has been named manager of Team USA.
On Thursday morning, USA Baseball announced on X that former MLB player Mark DeRosa will return to manage Team USA for next year's WBC. The tournament, which is scheduled for next March, will take place in Miami, Houston, San Juan and Tokyo.
DeRosa, 50, will manage Team USA for the second straight WBC. He also guided the Americans during the 2023 tournament, leading them to a silver medal.
Team USA narrowly lost the gold medal game to Japan, 3-2, after Shohei Ohtani famously struck out Mike Trout to end the game.
Now a co-host of MLB Central on MLB Network, DeRosa played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues from 2008 to 2013. The New Jersey native and UPenn alum also played for Team USA during the 2009 WBC.
The former utilityman suited up for eight different teams during his MLB career, including the Giants in 2010 and 2011. He dealt with injuries during his San Francisco tenure and only played 73 games there, but he was part of the city's first World Series-winning team in 2010.
Given DeRosa's impressive experience, expertise and enthusiasm for the game, he's a great choice to lead Team USA again. He stayed up until 4 a.m. every morning mapping out lineups and potential matchups during the last tournament, so he takes the role seriously.
He'll also be hungry to win a gold medal after coming up short against Japan.
DeRosa will work closely with Team USA's general manager, Michael Hill. Hill currently works as MLB's senior vice president of on-field operations.
With 11 months to prepare, DeRosa will try to help Team USA win its second WBC and first since 2017. Based on his initial reaction to the news on MLB Network, he can't wait to get started.