MLB Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Giants’ Top Prospects in 2026

Bryce Eldridge, in all likelihood, will graduate from San Francisco Giants prospect status sometime in 2026.

If San Francisco has its way, Eldridge will make the opening day roster, share time with Rafael Devers at first base and at designated hitter and graduate from prospect sometime in April. Then, young shortstop Josuar Gonzalez will become the organization’s No. 1 prospect.

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That seems virtually assured. After that? Who knows. But some analysts are trying to predict the future. MLB Pipeline recently did a prospect prediction for each Major League team. The site is bullish on Eldridge graduating from prospect status, and even more bullish on the depth behind him.

San Francisco Giants Prospect Future

Tennessee's Gavin Kilen. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gonzalez is just one piece of the future of the organization from a prospect perspective. San Francisco has done a remarkable job of working the international market the past three years and has done well in the draft. The Giants have done so well that MLB Pipeline gave perhaps its boldest prediction for any team. By season’s end, the Giants will have seven Top 100 prospects in its rankings.

Pipeline believes Gonzalez will be there and provided a roster of other potential options based on how they do in 2026. That list included international prospects Luis Hernández and Jhonny Level; infielder and 2025 draft pick Gavin Kilen; outfielders Dakota Jordan and Bo Davidson; left-handed pitcher Jacob Bresnahan; and the No. 4 overall choice in the 2026 Draft.

Gonzalez is in camp and has started a couple of games with the Giants in MLB spring training, even though he isn’t officially invited. In the Dominican Summer League last year, he slashed .288/.404/.455 with an .859 OPS. He hit four home runs and drove in 24 runs. He also had 10 doubles, five triples and 33 stolen bases.

Hernández is a Venezuela native who the Giants signed for nearly $5 million as an international prospect in January. Unlike most new prospects, he is likely to start his pro career stateside as he’s already gotten experience in a Venezuelan pro league that features more mature talent. Level was one of the Giants’ top international signings in 2023.

The trio, along with Eldridge, Kilen, Jordan, Davidson and Bresnahan are part of the initial roster pool for the Giants’ Spring Breakout game next week.

Davidson has received terrific reviews in spring training, where he is a non-roster invitee and has played well enough to pave his way to Triple-A Sacramento by the end of 2026. As it stands, the Giants’ future looks incredibly bright, even after Eldridge is no longer a prospect.