Giants Anemic Offense Continues to Waste Elite Pitching Staff's Performances
The San Francisco Giants appear to have settled into a pattern heading into June, and it's certainly not a good one.
Night after night, the pitching staff performs at an elite level, only to be let down by an anemic offense.
This was on full display yet again Saturday night against the Miami Marlins, as Giants' co-ace Robbie Ray took the mound and tossed an absolute gem, pitching seven innings of one-run ball while racking up nine strikeouts. San Francisco then turned the reigns over to their MLB-best bullpen, who shut out the Marlins in the eighth.
Unfortunately for Ray and company, one run was all Miami needed to win the game, as the Giants' offense was unable to muster any production at the plate.
San Francisco batters racked up eight hits on the night but were unable to drive in a single run. They left 11 runners on base, which included six runners left stranded while in scoring position.
After this latest disappointing performance at the dish, the Giants have now lost four of their last five games.
The most frustrating thing about this skid, though, is that they've only been outscored 11-7 during this stretch.
That just goes to show how much the offense has been killing the team as a whole.
A hot start vaulted them to the top of the NL West, but their lack of production has slowly chipped away at the early cushion they built for themselves.
It's not just one or two players bringing down the team, either, as almost every single hitter in the lineup has been dreadful for over a month now.
There just doesn't seem to be any coherent approach at the plate, which has, in turn, led to elite pitching performances going to waste.
San Francisco still has some time to figure things out, but it's clear that moves are going to have to be made at the deadline to get this offense back on track. The pitching is championship caliber, but they will not reach that level with the lineup they currently have.
Buster Posey and the rest of the front office will have some serious work to do if they want to avoid letting the best pitching staff in baseball go entirely to waste.