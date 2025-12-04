Would Giants Trade for Expensive Pirates Starter Solve Rotation Depth?

Two rotation spots are set in stone for the San Francisco Giants — Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. A third is probably going to Landen Roupp.

But San Francisco used 15 different starting pitchers, a clear indication that finding that consistent fourth and fifth starter was a difficult proposition for president of baseball operations Buster Posey last season. Part of the gold this offseason must be finding more options in the rotation that are consistent and reliable.

Reportedly, the Giants are being budget-conscious when it comes to free-agent pursuit of starting pitching. The same is likely to go for a trade. Recently, ESPN proposed several trades that teams should make at next week’s winter meetings. The site proposed that the Giants should trade for Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller.

Mitch Keller’s Impact on a Giants Rotation



Keller has spent his entire career with the Pirates. He was their second-round pick in 2014 and made his MLB debut in 2019. He made an All-Star appearance in 2023. The Pirates locked him up into a five-year contract after that season, paying him $77 million over five seasons. He’s entering the third year of that deal, so the Giants would control his rights until 2028.

The 29-year-old has only had one season with a winning record — 13-9 in 2023. But he’s been reliable. He’s made at least 30 starts in each of their last three seasons, and he made 29 starts in 2022. He rarely misses time due to injury.

He has a career record of 42-65 with an ERA of 4.51. It’s a higher ERA than San Francisco would like. But it’s possible his ERA and record have more to do with the team he’s playing for and that a move to a stadium like Oracle Park would help both areas.

His contract is a bit on the expensive side for a budget option. The average annual value of his deal is $18.5 million. The Giants paid Justin Verlander $15 million for one season. San Francisco could get Keller for three seasons for $3.5 million more per year and he’s 12 years younger. It’s an investment that could be worth it. But it’s likely to cost the Giants more than just money.

To get something one must give something up. ESPN proposed that the Giants sacrifice their top prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge. It looks like it would be a one-for-one deal. The site envisioned that Eldridge’s path to the Majors is blocked with the transition of Rafael Devers to first base. His left-handed swing would be a solid fit for PNC Park, and the Pirates need a young slugger with power that can play now.

By acquiring Keller, the Giants can slot Roupp to the No. 4 spot in the rotation, leaving one more spot up for grabs. It would give the rotation more backbone going into a 2026 season as San Francisco chases the Los Angeles Dodgers.

