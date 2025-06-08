Giants Could Give Infielder 'Fresh Start' While Adding Youth And Power To Lineup
The San Francisco Giants have gotten solid offensive production from many key positions on the diamond.
Jung Hoo Lee has provided solid contact towards the top of the lineup, slashing .277/.331/.438 with 17 doubles and six home runs. Matt Chapman is picking up right where he left off from last season, slashing .241/.356/.438 with eleven home runs and outstanding defense at third base. In left field, Heliot Ramos is showing that last year's All-Star campaign was not a fluke, slashing .296/.363/.492 with eleven home runs and 33 RBIs.
But at first base, San Francisco has been very lacking. After moving on from LaMonte Wade Jr., Dominnic Smith, who played the position last night in the Giants' 5-4 ten-inning victory over the Atlanta Braves, has struggled to maintain a spot in the MLB last year and a half due to poor numbers, only making his debut with the team on Wednesday. Casey Schmitt, who has taken many reps at first base this year, is slashing .191/.296/.255 with three doubles and zero home runs.
To stay competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West, San Francisco will need every bit of slugging they can get.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put out a list of "8 players who could use a change of scenery" on Saturday morning, identifed talented players who might benefit from a restart. One of them is a young, talented infielder who could benefit the Giants greatly.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand is one of the more talented young players in the Cincinnati Reds organization, although he might not be best known for his baseball. He began his major tenure with the team in 2024 but was placed on the 60-day IL just 29 games in with an ulnar fracture. In 2025, he's slashing .183/.206/.367.
Maybe his slow numbers are due to an overestimation of talent. But as Feinsand notes, it could be due to just not getting the number of at-bats needed to work on his swing.
"CES is seemingly blocked at first base by Spencer Steer, while Steer, Gavin Lux, Austin Hays and Tyler Stephenson have been splitting up DH duties, " Feinsand wrote. "If CES shows he can be a consistent offensive weapon, Cincinnati might look to him in a first base/DH platoon with Steer, but it’s just as likely that the Reds could move him to a team with a need at one of those spots, giving him a fresh start somewhere else."
Encarnacion-Strand would have a much easier time transition into a full-time first baseman under San Francisco's infrastructure at the position, or lack thereof. If he performed better and unleashed his talent, not only could it help the Giants this year, but for the immediate future.