San Francisco Giants Slugger Predicted To Be in Mix for All-MLB Teams
The San Francisco Giants' offense has surprised a lot of people over the first month of the 2025 MLB season, propelling them to a great start.
With a 19-11 record entering play on April 30, the Giants had the third most wins in baseball and are keeping pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West.
For them to remain in the mix, though, they are going to need their lineup to continue producing alongside some stellar performances from the pitching staff.
One of the players who they will be counting on is third baseman Matt Chapman.
He has proven capable of being the kind of impact hitter who can help carry an offense by himself after finishing 11th in the MVP voting in 2024.
A torrid summer helped put him in that position, and there are many MLB analysts who believe he will end up in a similar place in 2025.
Over at MLB.com, Jason Foster shared All-MLB team predictions after the first month of the campaign.
Chapman didn’t make the First or Second Team, but was one of four third basemen to receive votes. Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves was on the First-Team with Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox on the Second-Team.
Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians was the other player who received votes and consideration.
For Chapman to make one of these teams, he needs to get going a little more at the plate.
He is leading the MLB with 26 walks, but his slash line of .206/.367/.392 leaves a little bit to be desired. His ability to get on base, along with center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, has led to Wilmer Flores getting off to a historic start, but San Francisco needs Chapman to be more impactful.
His five home runs are the second-most on the team. He has added four doubles, but as he showcased last year, he is capable of producing at a higher clip.
Production should increase based on advanced metrics, with high-end average exit velocity, swing speed and chase percentages.
What continues to separate him from his peers is the elite defense that he provides at the hot corner.
When evaluating players for accolades like All-MLB teams, their entire game needs to be taken into consideration.
Chapman is not only in the conversation as the best defensive third baseman in baseball, but the No. 1 overall defender regardless of position.
His fielding run value of +3 is in the 91st percentile, and his range and Outs Above Average are in the 95th percentile.
That defensive performance, coupled with an expected increase in offensive output, will have him in the mix for a spot on the All-MLB Team.