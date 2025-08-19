Giants Former Slugger Has Historic Power Surge To Start Tenure With Royals
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey made a difficult decision ahead of the MLB trade deadline, pivoting from being an aggressive buyer to selling and taking advantage of the market in that fashion.
It was the right move to make. The Giants were struggling mightily on the field, and the writing was on the wall. What had started as such a productive campaign was quickly turning sour. With their playoff odds shrinking by the day, Posey changed plans at the drop of a dime and capitalized as much as he could.
Several long-tenured players were on the move. Relief pitchers Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval were the longest tenured members of the bullpen. They were traded to the New York Mets and New York Yankees, respectively.
From the lineup, respected veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was on the move as well. The longest tenured positional player was traded to the Kansas City Royals right ahead of the deadline buzzer. In exchange for him, San Francisco received Yunior Marte, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher who possesses some real upside.
An impending free agent, trading the left-handed hitting outfielder was the correct decision. He had been mentioned as a trade candidate going all the way back to the offseason. Also, it is very likely he wasn’t going to be in the team’s plans beyond the 2025 season. Getting any value in return instead of watching him leave for nothing in free agency is smart.
Former Giants OF Mike Yastrzemski has had historic start with Royals
However, the Giants would assuredly love to have his power production in their lineup currently. Their offense has been ice cold again recently, leading to some underwhelming performances on the field. Meanwhile, Yastrzemski is having a historic power display with his new team.
The Royals started a huge series against the Texas Rangers on Monday evening. Their newest outfielder played a big role in picking up an important 4-3 win. It widened the gap between them and the AL West playoff hopefuls while shrinking the deficit behind the Seattle Mariners, who are 3.5 games ahead in the wild card race.
Yastrzemski got the scoring started for Kansas City, hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning to stake them to an early lead. That long ball was of the historic variety. In only his 15th game with the team, it is already the third leadoff home run that he has hit.
According to OptaSTATS on X, only one other player in the Modern Era (since 1901) has hit that many leadoff home runs with a new team in fewer games. It is none other than the great Rickey Henderson, whom many consider the best leadoff hitter ever. He hit three leadoff long balls with the Seattle Mariners in his first seven games with the franchise in 2000.
Overall, Yastrzemski has had a positive impact on his new team. He has a 146 OPS+, hitting four home runs and four doubles in only 45 at-bats. His bWAR sits at a solid 1.0, and he remains an above-average performer in the field as well.