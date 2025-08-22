Giants Make Sense As Potential Fit for Cubs’ Star Slugger in Free Agency
After a great start to the season for the San Francisco Giants, the team has come back to earth in recent weeks and is about where many thought they would be at the .500 mark.
During the first half of the season, the Giants were looking like they were going to be a playoff team in the National League. San Francisco had a solid formula for success to start the year with their dynamic duo of Logan Webb and Robbie Ray at the top of the rotation.
Furthermore, their bullpen emerged as a much better-than-expected unit, becoming one of the best in the league. Also, their lineup was overachieving early on. With some quick success, the team got aggressive, but the campaign quickly unraveled after that.
With making the playoffs this season not being likely, the team will be focused on improving over the winter, and free agency will likely be the avenue that they seek those improvements.
Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about the Giants being a potential fit for Chicago Cubs superstar Kyle Tucker in free agency.
Does Tucker Make Sense for the Giants?
Landing top free agents has been an issue for San Francisco in recent years, with the team most notably missing out on sluggers like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. However, with Buster Posey now running the show, the team has been able to land a couple of notable names in free agency.
Over the winter, Posey’s first free agency resulted in Willy Adames and Justin Verlander signing with the Giants. Furthermore, they also traded for star slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in the early part of this summer.
Even though the team has had a disappointing second half of the campaign, there is reason to believe that they are heading in the right direction. Offense continues to be a pain point for the team, and adding a slugger of the caliber of Tucker would instantly improve things. As an all-around hitter, even Oracle Park shouldn't impact his ability to contribute.
With the ability to hit for contact, power, and run the bases, there isn't much that he can’t do on the field. As the projected top free agent, Tucker won’t be cheap for any team that is potentially looking to pursue him. If San Francisco could land the slugger, he is the type of player who could change their outlook for years to come.