Giants Recently Released Outfielder Is Claimed off Waivers by Orioles
The San Francisco Giants designated outfielder Daniel Johnson for assignment last week when they needed to make room on their roster for outfielder Drew Gilbert.
Acquired from the New York Mets as part of the return package for Tyler Rogers ahead of the MLB trade deadline along with right-handed pitchers Blade Tidwell and Jose Butto, Gilbert reported to Triple-A Sacramento at first. But, with an injury to Jerar Encarnacion, the team decided to bring him up to the Big Leagues.
However, since he was not on the 40-man roster, another move had to be made and it was Johnson who was designated for assignment as a result, after failing to make much of an impact with the Giants at the Big League level with his opportunities.
He got into 14 games with San Francisco, taking 31 plate appearances and producing a slash line of .172/.226/.345 with one home run and two doubles. His last game played with the Giants was back on July 1.
Johnson was much more productive at Triple-A this year, with a .278/.322/.519 slash line in 49 games and 199 plate appearances with nine home runs, 12 doubles and three triples, knocking in 32 runs and adding seven stolen bases.
Daniel Johnson claimed off waivers from Giants by Orioles
He didn’t have to wait very long to find a new team to play for, with it being announced on Monday afternoon that the Baltimore Orioles claimed him off of waivers.
This is a reunion for Johnson and the Orioles, as he signed a minor league deal with the team ahead of the 2024 season. He made one Major League appearance with the club in September before being optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk.
Given the current state of their outfield, there is a chance Johnson gets a shot at regular playing time in the Baltimore outfield down the stretch to showcase what he can do.
Possessing some intriguing power and speed, he hit 21 home runs, 20 doubles and one triple with 17 stolen bases while with the Orioles Triple-A team in 2024.
To make room for Johnson their 40-man roster, Baltimore designated right-handed pitcher Houston Roth for assignment after also selecting the contract of Jose Espada and optioning him to Triple-A.
Johnson has appeared in 50 Major League games to this point between three franchsies. Prior to his appearance with the Orioles last year and Giants this year, he played with the Cleveland Guardians.
He has compiled a .193/.238/.336 slash line with five home runs, two doubles and two stolen bases.