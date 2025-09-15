Giants Shockingly Calling Up Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge For Playoff Push
The San Francisco Giants are going with a surprising strategy to try to complete their late season surge with a playoff appearance, calling their top prospect up from Triple-A in an attempt to give the offense a jolt.
Numerous reports emerged very late Sunday night including from Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area that slugging youngster Bryce Eldridge is being called up by the team to make his big league debut on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The news comes following San Francisco dropping each of the final two series games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and falling once again 1.5 games behind the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot.
Eldridge Has Had Huge Season For Giants in Minor Leagues
The 20-year-old Eldridge was called up to Triple-A Sacramento this year despite the fact that he was by a wide margin the youngest player in the Pacific League, and he has not looked overwhelmed since arrival. Slashing .249/.322/.514 with 18 home runs and 63 RBI in just 66 games there, he has proven his readiness for the next level and should only keep getting better.
A first round selection back in the 2023 MLB draft, Eldridge has ascended up the board to become a top-15 prospect in all of Major League Baseball and is by far the highest rated in San Francisco's organization. Time is certainly going to tell if he's ready for this or not, but if the last few weeks have been any indication, Eldridge is absolutely locked in.
With 13 hits in his last 12 games, Eldridge is seeing the ball better than ever, and more important than any other factor, the Giants need him badly right now. Even in the lone victory over the Dodgers, the offense has been a major struggle, and San Francisco desperately needs to get back to winning if it wants any chance of the playoffs.
Whether or not Eldridge is truly ready for this remains to be seen, however given the fact he was likely to already crack the roster for next year's team with the progression he's shown, bringing him up now instead is not going to hurt his development.
Even in a worst case scenario, Eldridge is going to get some valuable reps against MLB pitching and give fans a look at the future face of the franchise. In a best case though, this is exactly the spark the Giants need, and Eldridge is going to be a key part of a special playoff run.