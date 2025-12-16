Giants GM Says Rafael Devers Can be ‘Above Average’ First Baseman

In Boston, moving to first base was a bridge to far for Rafael Devers. In San Francisco, he’s starting to look like a good fit.

When the Giants made the blockbuster trade for Devers in June, the disgruntled former third baseman — who moved to full-time designated hitter to accommodate Alex Bregman — had been asked to move to first base after the Red Sox suffered an injury to their starter. Devers balked and the Giants swooped in. The caveat? San Francisco wanted to eventually move him to first base.

There were fewer issues with the Giants, where Devers played 29 games there, most of which were late in the season. According to Giants general manager Zach Minasian, the franchise is pleased with his progress, to the point where they believe he won’t be a liability there.

Zach Minasian on Rafael Devers

It sounds like we will be seeing a lot more of Rafael Devers at first base for the @SFGiants.



During an appearance on MLB Network Radio, Minasian was asked about Devers’ transition and whether he was ahead of top prospect Bryce Eldridge as a fielder at first base. San Francisco intends for the two players to share the position, assuming Eldridge isn’t traded.

Minasian said that some physical ailments kept Devers from taking over the position when he first arrived, so Devers was installed as the DH. Once he fully recovered, he started playing games at first base, where the franchise was impressed with how quickly he took to the position. Minasian now believes Devers can become one of the better defenders at the position.

“I think we're looking at someone that's potentially an above average to plus defensive first baseman,” Minasian said. “We were really happy with how he transitioned.”

Eldridge has been looked upon as the first baseman of the future since he was the franchise’s first-round pick in 2023. But he didn’t play first base in high school and only made the transition as a pro. Plus, in Minasian’s view, he has more development to do after just 1,000 career minor league plate appearances. He was bold enough to say that Devers is a better fielder than Eldridge is at first base right now.

“This is really new to him,” Minasian said of Eldridge. “I give Bryce a lot of credit. He’s a tremendous worker and he was at it every day in Triple-A.”

Make no mistake — the Giants are more interested in what Devers can give them with his bat. San Francisco will accept an average Devers as a first baseman if he can produce the 35 home runs and 109 RBI that he did last season between Boston and San Francisco. With the Giants he slashed .236/.347/.460 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI. In that sample he generated more home runs than the rest of the Giants’ first basemen combined.

Devers is there to hit home runs. But good, even great defense, makes it easier to play him there every day.

