Giants’ Star Reliever Receives Brutal Recommendation To Get Tommy John Surgery
Just as the San Francisco Giants were starting to build a little bit of momentum late in the season, they have been dealt a crushing blow with a key player getting injured.
It has been a tough second half of the season for the Giants, but this is a team that has shown some fight of late. Going against two of the best teams in the National League Central, San Francisco was able to take five out of six games against the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Even though making the playoffs is highly unlikely at this point in the year, finishing strong and setting the tone of the 2026 campaign will be important. One of the reasons why things have been better of late is because of the improved offense of the Giants. However, this is a team that has leaned on their top two pitchers and their excellent bullpen for most of the season.
At the trade deadline, San Francisco elected to move both Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers. Both of these pitchers were performing extremely well and were helping make up one of the best units in baseball.
However, they also had a breakout star in Randy Rodriguez emerge as a talented relief pitcher this campaign. Unfortunately, that breakout campaign has come to an end with an elbow surgery, with the recommendation being Tommy John surgery.
At this stage of the season, undergoing Tommy John surgery will result in him missing the entire year in 2026 as well. This is a brutal blow for the young right-hander who was making a name for himself and likely was going to be the closer for years to come.
Rodriguez Shined in 2025
In 2025, he has totaled a 3-5 record with four saves, 13 holds, and a very impressive 1.78 ERA. At 25 years old, there is plenty of reason to believe that he will still be able to come back and have a successful career, but the next time he will be on a mound for San Francisco won’t be until 2027 if he gets surgery.
For the Giants, this will mean that the team is going to have to seek some bullpen help for next year in high-leverage situations. Even though things have gone south in the second half of this campaign, San Francisco is certainly going to be thinking about contending in 2026. Unfortunately, they will already be down their top relief pitcher.